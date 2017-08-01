Spokane Youth Sports Association is eliminating its tackle football program

The Spokane Youth Sports Association (SYSA) confirmed Tuesday that they are eliminated their tackle football program.

“We still think tackle football is a great program. This is not a stand against tackle football,” said Sports Coordinator at SYSA, Glen Reser. “Tackle football is not going to be a successful program so it doesn’t make sense to keep it.”

Reser cited a decline in registration and safety concerns as the reason for eliminating tackle football.

KHQ has requested registration numbers from SYSA.

SYSA started nearly 50 years ago as a junior football organization.