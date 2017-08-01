Spokane man thanks teens who saved best friend after bridge jump

As a young man is still in the hospital after he was critically injured from trying to do a backflip off an abandoned bridge, his friends wanted to thank the strangers who stepped in to help him.

Toshi Nara says he’s been friends with this man ever since they met in Spokane. So when he heard about what happened, he was of course scared for his friend. But Toshi also wanted to thank the teens who stepped up and started CPR after pulling him out of the river.

So Toshi made it a point to meet Noah Ellis, Marcus Olin, Roman Sissons, Rowan Clark, and Jacob Rosenberg. Two of them couldn’t make it, but they all say they did what they would hope anyone would do in that situation.