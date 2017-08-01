Taggers target Spokane Valley church again

Taggers target Spokane Valley church againPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?
Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.>>
Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump
Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.>>
AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane
AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.>>
MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.>>
12 inmates escape Alabama jail using peanut butter; 1 still at large
12 inmates escape Alabama jail using peanut butter; 1 still at large
ASPER, Ala. - It's being called, "The great peanut butter escape!" Yes, we said peanut butter. It's what 12 inmates apparently used to break out of an Alabama jail Sunday evening. According to the Walker County Sheriff's Department, the inmates used peanut butter to change the numbers above a jail cell door and trick a new employee who was monitoring the circuit cameras to open the door which actually led outside.>>
ASPER, Ala. - It's being called, "The great peanut butter escape!" Yes, we said peanut butter. It's what 12 inmates apparently used to break out of an Alabama jail Sunday evening. According to the Walker County Sheriff's Department, the inmates used peanut butter to change the numbers above a jail cell door and trick a new employee who was monitoring the circuit cameras to open the door which actually led outside.>>
Firefighter loses home to fire in Sagle
Firefighter loses home to fire in Sagle
SAGLE, Idaho - A man who fights fires to protect land and homes for a living experienced the worst on Monday after he came home to find his own home burned to the ground. The family says they are hanging in there. Flames ripped through their house late Sunday.>>
SAGLE, Idaho - A man who fights fires to protect land and homes for a living experienced the worst on Monday after he came home to find his own home burned to the ground. The family says they are hanging in there. Flames ripped through their house late Sunday.>>
BREAKING: Early Morning Fire at Hotel RL in Spokane
BREAKING: Early Morning Fire at Hotel RL in Spokane
Firefighters were called out to an early morning fire at the Hotel RL on North River Driver in Spokane.>>
Firefighters were called out to an early morning fire at the Hotel RL on North River Driver in Spokane.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Taggers target Spokane Valley church again
Taggers target Spokane Valley church again
Hope Lutheran Church has been covered in graffiti again. This is not the first time that this church has been a target for taggers. It's now the seventh time this has happened, and Pastor Craig Wulf just wants this tagging to stop.>>
Hope Lutheran Church has been covered in graffiti again. This is not the first time that this church has been a target for taggers. It's now the seventh time this has happened, and Pastor Craig Wulf just wants this tagging to stop.>>
Spokane man thanks teens who saved best friend after bridge jump
Spokane man thanks teens who saved best friend after bridge jump
SPOKANE, Wash. - As a young man is still in the hospital after he was critically injured from trying to do a backflip off an abandoned bridge, his friends wanted to thank the strangers who stepped in to help him. Toshi Nara says he’s been friends with this man ever since they met in Spokane. So when he heard about what happened, he was of course scared for his friend.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - As a young man is still in the hospital after he was critically injured from trying to do a backflip off an abandoned bridge, his friends wanted to thank the strangers who stepped in to help him. Toshi Nara says he’s been friends with this man ever since they met in Spokane. So when he heard about what happened, he was of course scared for his friend.>>
Spokane Youth Sports Association is eliminating its tackle football program
Spokane Youth Sports Association is eliminating its tackle football program
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Youth Sports Association (SYSA) confirmed Tuesday that they are eliminated their tackle football program. “We still think tackle football is a great program. This is not a stand against tackle football,” said Sports Coordinator at SYSA, Glen Reser. “Tackle football is not going to be a successful program so it doesn’t make sense to keep it.”>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Youth Sports Association (SYSA) confirmed Tuesday that they are eliminated their tackle football program. “We still think tackle football is a great program. This is not a stand against tackle football,” said Sports Coordinator at SYSA, Glen Reser. “Tackle football is not going to be a successful program so it doesn’t make sense to keep it.”>>
AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane
AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.>>
MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.>>
Montana's Seeley Lake closed to boaters, swimmers to fight nearby fire
Montana's Seeley Lake closed to boaters, swimmers to fight nearby fire
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials are closing Seeley Lake so that crews can safely draw the water to fight a nearby fire. Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said Tuesday the closure of the popular recreational spot for boaters and swimmers takes effect immediately.>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials are closing Seeley Lake so that crews can safely draw the water to fight a nearby fire. Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said Tuesday the closure of the popular recreational spot for boaters and swimmers takes effect immediately.>>
Flights at Sea-Tac Airport could face delays due to smoke
Flights at Sea-Tac Airport could face delays due to smoke
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a notice alerting people to possible flight delays at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport because of low visibility. The FAA said on its website Tuesday afternoon that weather could cause delays. Airport spokesman Perry Cooper said air traffic controllers reported a haze in the area from wildfire smoke but that the airport wasn't seeing any widespread delays Tuesday afternoon.>>
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a notice alerting people to possible flight delays at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport because of low visibility. The FAA said on its website Tuesday afternoon that weather could cause delays. Airport spokesman Perry Cooper said air traffic controllers reported a haze in the area from wildfire smoke but that the airport wasn't seeing any widespread delays Tuesday afternoon.>>
Fire destroys barn at Coeur d'Alene wedding venue
Fire destroys barn at Coeur d'Alene wedding venue
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One structure was lost and two others were damaged after a fire at a wedding venue near Coeur d'Alene Tuesday afternoon. Officials on scene say the fire started in a barn at the Settlers Creek wedding venue and then spread into some nearby brush. The barn was destroyed and at least two others suffered damage, but crews from multiple districts were able to get a hand the blaze rather quickly.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One structure was lost and two others were damaged after a fire at a wedding venue near Coeur d'Alene Tuesday afternoon. Officials on scene say the fire started in a barn at the Settlers Creek wedding venue and then spread into some nearby brush. The barn was destroyed and at least two others suffered damage, but crews from multiple districts were able to get a hand the blaze rather quickly.>>
Spokane Boy Scouts lend helping hand to create defensible space during fire season
Spokane Boy Scouts lend helping hand to create defensible space during fire season
SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you need help getting rid of brush to create a defensible space around your home? Well, some Boy Scouts would really like to help you out. Chris and Logan saw KHQ’s segment about how important defensible space is during the hot summer months. They and their father came up with an idea on how they could give back to the community.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you need help getting rid of brush to create a defensible space around your home? Well, some Boy Scouts would really like to help you out. Chris and Logan saw KHQ’s segment about how important defensible space is during the hot summer months. They and their father came up with an idea on how they could give back to the community.>>
Mt. Spokane expansion moving forward
Mt. Spokane expansion moving forward
MT. SPOKANE - Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park won a Washington State Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday that will allow the planned expansion to move forward. Construction will begin Wednesday on the mountain's backside, creating nearly 80 additional acres of groomed trails and seven new runs.>>
MT. SPOKANE - Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park won a Washington State Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday that will allow the planned expansion to move forward. Construction will begin Wednesday on the mountain's backside, creating nearly 80 additional acres of groomed trails and seven new runs.>>
August 1, 2017 Primary Election Results
August 1, 2017 Primary Election Results
SPOKANE, Wash. - August 1st, 2017 - WA Primary Election The first results are expected to come in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Keep checking this story for updates and results.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - August 1st, 2017 - WA Primary Election The first results are expected to come in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Keep checking this story for updates and results.>>