Taggers target Spokane Valley church again

Hope Lutheran Church has been covered in graffiti again.

This is not the first time that this church has been a target for taggers. It's now the seventh time this has happened, and Pastor Craig Wulf just wants this tagging to stop.

"Churches are easy targets and I guess our church is his target," said Pastor Wulf.

Since Easter, Hope Lutheran Church in Spokane Valley has been the target of spray painting vandals. First, they tagged the walls by the freeway several times and then they started to get closer to the church.

"They moved from the trailer to the shed and the back of the shed and I think it was Sunday night did the rest of the shed and did the worst on the church over there," Wulf said.

Pastor Wulf has filed several Crime Check reports about the vandalism and all they can do is take pictures of the damage and pass it along to police. It makes it difficult because children who attend the church also play outside right where all of the graffiti is.

Some of the graffiti that was sprayed contains vulgar language. Pastor Wulf says the cost to repair the damage is adding up

“I would rather have him pay cash than go to prison. I'd just rather have the money because there’s probably 5- or $6,000 worth of damage now and it keeps adding up,” Pastor Wulf added.

Pastor Wulf is planning on installing security cameras in hopes they will be able to catch the person or people responsible for this damage.