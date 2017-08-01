Taggers target Spokane Valley church again - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Taggers target Spokane Valley church again

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Hope Lutheran Church has been covered in graffiti again. 

This is not the first time that this church has been a target for taggers. It's now the seventh time this has happened, and Pastor Craig Wulf just wants this tagging to stop.

"Churches are easy targets and I guess our church is his target," said Pastor Wulf.

Since Easter, Hope Lutheran Church in Spokane Valley has been the  target of spray painting vandals. First, they tagged the walls by the freeway several times and then they started to get closer to the church.

"They moved from the trailer to the shed and the back of the shed and I think it was Sunday night did the rest of the shed and did the worst on the church over there," Wulf said.

Pastor Wulf has filed several Crime Check reports about the vandalism and all they can do is take pictures of the damage and pass it along to police. It makes it difficult because children who attend the church also play outside right where all of the graffiti is. 

Some of the graffiti that was sprayed contains vulgar language. Pastor Wulf says the cost to repair the damage is adding up

“I would rather have him pay cash than go to prison. I'd just rather have the money because there’s probably 5- or $6,000 worth of damage now and it keeps adding up,” Pastor Wulf added.

Pastor Wulf is planning on installing security cameras in hopes they will be able to catch the person or people responsible for this damage.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?

    Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:18:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.

    >>

  • Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump

    Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:26:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.

    >>

  • AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane

    AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-08-02 01:57:48 GMT

    MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.

    >>

    MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Taggers target Spokane Valley church again

    Taggers target Spokane Valley church again

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:34:01 GMT

    Hope Lutheran Church has been covered in graffiti again.  This is not the first time that this church has been a target for taggers. It's now the seventh time this has happened, and Pastor Craig Wulf just wants this tagging to stop.

    >>

    Hope Lutheran Church has been covered in graffiti again.  This is not the first time that this church has been a target for taggers. It's now the seventh time this has happened, and Pastor Craig Wulf just wants this tagging to stop.

    >>

  • Spokane man thanks teens who saved best friend after bridge jump

    Spokane man thanks teens who saved best friend after bridge jump

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:23:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As a young man is still in the hospital after he was critically injured from trying to do a backflip off an abandoned bridge, his friends wanted to thank the strangers who stepped in to help him. Toshi Nara says he’s been friends with this man ever since they met in Spokane. So when he heard about what happened, he was of course scared for his friend.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As a young man is still in the hospital after he was critically injured from trying to do a backflip off an abandoned bridge, his friends wanted to thank the strangers who stepped in to help him. Toshi Nara says he’s been friends with this man ever since they met in Spokane. So when he heard about what happened, he was of course scared for his friend.

    >>

  • Spokane Youth Sports Association is eliminating its tackle football program

    Spokane Youth Sports Association is eliminating its tackle football program

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:13:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Youth Sports Association (SYSA) confirmed Tuesday that they are eliminated their tackle football program. “We still think tackle football is a great program. This is not a stand against tackle football,” said Sports Coordinator at SYSA, Glen Reser. “Tackle football is not going to be a successful program so it doesn’t make sense to keep it.”

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Youth Sports Association (SYSA) confirmed Tuesday that they are eliminated their tackle football program. “We still think tackle football is a great program. This is not a stand against tackle football,” said Sports Coordinator at SYSA, Glen Reser. “Tackle football is not going to be a successful program so it doesn’t make sense to keep it.”

    >>
    •   