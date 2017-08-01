Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

“I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.”

What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up.

The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

“You never think as a kid that a man would square up and hit you that many times,” Anderson said.

Coeur d’Alene Police say four teens were being disrespectful inside the Burger Express on Sherman Avenue and two men told them to stop.

Anderson admits his four friends were the ones acting out while him and another group of friends were getting water at the Coeur d’Alene Resort.

“All of our phones were blowing up by our friends saying there’s something going on with an adult,” he said.

Anderson says he and his other group of friends rushed over.

That’s when, he says, they were met in the alley behind the Burger Express by the man.

“I was laughing at the whole situation and I said ‘this is ridiculous’ and I reached down to fix my sock and that’s when I was attacked,” he said.

Anderson ended up taking several more punches to the face and chest leaving him with a scratch under his eye.

His mom, Molly Anderson, says she can’t believe it.

“To beat somebody up who is not fighting back is so wrong, I'm just glad it wasn't worse,” she said.

Coeur d’Alene police say it’s too early to determine if the man will face any charges, but they say they are still investigating.