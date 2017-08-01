North Idaho man critically injured after Snake River dive - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

North Idaho man critically injured after Snake River dive

Posted: Updated:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Jesse Raymond was enjoying a day out on the Snake River until something tragic happened.

"We were just on the sandy beach you know laughing, playing and kind of giving the youngsters a little lecture on don't take things for granted for life and not even ten minutes later I dove into the water," said Raymond.

Two of Jesse's vertebrae were crushed when his head hit a rock in the Snake River leaving a massive scar. Now Jesse is in a wheelchair after this accident.

“I still don't have any feeling in my legs and I can't move my hands,” Raymond said.

Jesse Raymond's family is looking for anyone who wants to help build the new renovations that need to be done to his house... There is an online fundraiser set up to help Jesse and his family pay for the $200,000 for medical costs, equipment and home modification

If you would like to donate, go to: www.gofundme.com/nothing-stops-jesse-drive

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane

    AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-08-02 01:57:48 GMT

    MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.

    >>

    MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.

    >>

  • Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?

    Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:18:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.

    >>

  • Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump

    Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:26:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • August 1, 2017 Primary Election Results

    August 1, 2017 Primary Election Results

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-08-02 04:22:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - August 1st, 2017 - WA Primary Election The first results are expected to come in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Keep checking this story for updates and results.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - August 1st, 2017 - WA Primary Election The first results are expected to come in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Keep checking this story for updates and results.

    >>

  • North Idaho man critically injured after Snake River dive

    North Idaho man critically injured after Snake River dive

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-08-02 03:56:42 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jesse Raymond was enjoying a day out on the Snake River until something tragic happened. "We were just on the sandy beach you know laughing, playing and kind of giving the youngsters a little lecture on don't take things for granted for life and not even ten minutes later I dove into the water," said Raymond.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jesse Raymond was enjoying a day out on the Snake River until something tragic happened. "We were just on the sandy beach you know laughing, playing and kind of giving the youngsters a little lecture on don't take things for granted for life and not even ten minutes later I dove into the water," said Raymond.

    >>

  • Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:52:46 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>
    •   