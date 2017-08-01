North Idaho man critically injured after Snake River dive

Jesse Raymond was enjoying a day out on the Snake River until something tragic happened.

"We were just on the sandy beach you know laughing, playing and kind of giving the youngsters a little lecture on don't take things for granted for life and not even ten minutes later I dove into the water," said Raymond.

Two of Jesse's vertebrae were crushed when his head hit a rock in the Snake River leaving a massive scar. Now Jesse is in a wheelchair after this accident.

“I still don't have any feeling in my legs and I can't move my hands,” Raymond said.

Jesse Raymond's family is looking for anyone who wants to help build the new renovations that need to be done to his house... There is an online fundraiser set up to help Jesse and his family pay for the $200,000 for medical costs, equipment and home modification

If you would like to donate, go to: www.gofundme.com/nothing-stops-jesse-drive