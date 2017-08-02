11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho -

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with. Minutes later, deputies arrived on scene and a dive team was searching the water at around 4:40 p.m.

The boys were inexperienced swimmers, who started out wearing life vests, but took them off believing the water was shallow and were unaware of the current in the river.

The older child, a 17-year-old boy, began to experience difficulties staying afloat and started to panic. His mother jumped in the water, but began to be taken under by her son's struggles. His mother then swam to shore to get help

The teen's younger brother tried to help, but started to struggle as well.

Citizens who were in the area heard the mother's cries for help and were able to find the 17-year-old, bring him to shore and start CPR. They could not find the 11-year-old boy.

Bonner County Deputies took over CPR, and eventually Bonner County EMS and Selkirk Fire personnel arrived and took over life saving measures. Meanwhile members of the Bonner County Dive Team found the 11-year-old in about 6 feet of water.

The 11-year-old was not breathing and life saving measures were performed. A Life Flight helicopter was launched and on scene quickly. The 17-year-old eventually gained a pulse, but was still unconscious and in critical condition. He was flown to Kootenai Medical Center.

The 11-year-old never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene.

