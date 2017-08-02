Jogger charged by black bear near Priest Lake

Idaho Fish and Game reports a jogger near Priest Lake, Idaho, was slightly injured when charged by a black bear on Monday. The injuries were minor and did not require medical attention.

Philip Cooper, a Wildlife Conservation Educator with Idaho Fish and Game, said the man was about two miles in on the Kalispell-Reeder Trail. As he was returning to the trailhead he saw a black bear in the timber near the trail. As he passed by, the bear ran onto the trail and chased him a short distance. The runner stopped, faced the bear and raised his arms in an attempt to frighten the bear off. When the bear moved toward him, he dropped to the ground. The bear made brief contact with the man, resulting on cuts on his lower leg. He did not seek medical help

Conservation Officer Rob Soumas contacted a local man who brought trained hounds to the scene in an attempt to locate the bear, but due to the hot and dry conditions, the scent had dissipated by the times the dogs got to the site, and the dogs couldn't track the bear.

The Kalispell-Reeder Trail and nearby Lakeview Trail were closed for a brief period. Signs warning trail users of bear activity in the are have been posted at several trail heads in the ranger district.