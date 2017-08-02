Snohomish County authorities search for missing, endangered 4-ye - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Snohomish County authorities search for missing, endangered 4-year-old

Authorities in Snohomish County are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen just before 4:30pm in Edmonds City, WA when her mom picked her up from daycare. 

The child's name is Bryn Paisley Mcewan and she has brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 3ft. 4 in. tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a white dress or skirt. 

Authorities say the child may be in the company of Ramona Jean Mcewan who is 43-years-old  with brown hair and blue eyes, 5ft. 4in. tall and about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing an ankle length dress with black and white stripes. 

Ramona McEwan picked up her daughter, Bryn, from the La Petite Academy daycare in Lynnwood, WA. Ramona has been suffering from paranoid delusions that have been escalating over the past few days. She went so far as to removing her SIM card from her phone because she believed an old neighbor was trying to hypnotize her and kill her and her children through electronic devices. Bryn's father, Kris, is concerned for her welfare and the mental state welfare of Ramona.

The two may be driving a 2001 dark colored Jeep Wrangler with Washington license plate number #AUD5538.

Anyone with information is asked to call 360-654-1200 immediately.

