UPDATE: Missing, endangered 4-year-old girl out of Snohomish Cou - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Missing, endangered 4-year-old girl out of Snohomish County has been found

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: 

 Police have located the 4-year-old  and her mother who have been missing since Tuesday.

The circumstances of their discovery have not been released, but police said the little girl is fine and a "missing endangered alert" for her has been canceled.

Previous Coverage:

Authorities in Snohomish County are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen just before 4:30pm in Edmonds City, WA when her mom picked her up from daycare. 

The child's name is Bryn Paisley Mcewan and she has brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 3ft. 4 in. tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a white dress or skirt. 

Authorities say the child may be in the company of Ramona Jean Mcewan who is 43-years-old  with brown hair and blue eyes, 5ft. 4in. tall and about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing an ankle length dress with black and white stripes. 

Ramona McEwan picked up her daughter, Bryn, from the La Petite Academy daycare in Lynnwood, WA. Ramona has been suffering from paranoid delusions that have been escalating over the past few days. She went so far as to removing her SIM card from her phone because she believed an old neighbor was trying to hypnotize her and kill her and her children through electronic devices. Bryn's father, Kris, is concerned for her welfare and the mental state welfare of Ramona.

The two may be driving a 2001 dark colored Jeep Wrangler with Washington license plate number #AUD5538.

Anyone with information is asked to call 360-654-1200 immediately.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

    11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-08-02 06:02:44 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

    >>

  • Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:52:46 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>

  • Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls

    Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-08-02 12:20:06 GMT

    HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.  Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.

    >>

    HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.  Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Rotting bodies found in Ohio Mortuary

    Rotting bodies found in Ohio Mortuary

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-08-02 18:45:55 GMT

    An Ohio Mortuary has lost its license, at least temporarily, after officials found it to be in unsanitary condition. State documents show that Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle is being investigated for not refrigerating human remains. Documents show one body was growing mold while another had begun to mummify.

    >>

    An Ohio Mortuary has lost its license, at least temporarily, after officials found it to be in unsanitary condition. State documents show that Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle is being investigated for not refrigerating human remains. Documents show one body was growing mold while another had begun to mummify.

    >>

  • Scientists warn of fake glasses to view eclipse

    Scientists warn of fake glasses to view eclipse

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-08-02 18:36:46 GMT

    NBC- Now is the time to order special glasses to protect your eyes during the Great American solar eclipse. But scientists are warning -- fake glasses are flooding the market. The American Astronomical Society says real eclipse glasses meet "ISO 12312-2" safety standards and will say so right on the label. They should be less than three years old and you should not be able to see anything through good solar eclipse glasses- except the sun.  If you attempt to look at the

    >>

    NBC- Now is the time to order special glasses to protect your eyes during the Great American solar eclipse. But scientists are warning -- fake glasses are flooding the market. The American Astronomical Society says real eclipse glasses meet "ISO 12312-2" safety standards and will say so right on the label. They should be less than three years old and you should not be able to see anything through good solar eclipse glasses- except the sun.  If you attempt to look at the

    >>

  • Diggin up deals (sponsored)

    Diggin up deals (sponsored)

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:21 PM EDT2017-08-02 18:21:06 GMT

    Ah, summertime in the Inland Northwest, with farmers markets and neighborhood markets bursting with fresh, local produce. Did you know this regional bounty can save you money? As general manager of downtown Spokane’s Main Market Co-op, Megan White is working to counter the perception that high-quality, regionally sourced, organically grown food is beyond the spending power of the average shopper. 

    >>

    Ah, summertime in the Inland Northwest, with farmers markets and neighborhood markets bursting with fresh, local produce. Did you know this regional bounty can save you money? As general manager of downtown Spokane’s Main Market Co-op, Megan White is working to counter the perception that high-quality, regionally sourced, organically grown food is beyond the spending power of the average shopper. 

    >>
    •   