Dow Jones industrial breaks above 22,000 for first time

Dow Jones industrial breaks above 22,000 for first timePosted: Updated:
11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.>>
Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.>>
AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.>>
Spokane man thanks teens who saved best friend after bridge jump
SPOKANE, Wash. - As a young man is still in the hospital after he was critically injured from trying to do a backflip off an abandoned bridge, his friends wanted to thank the strangers who stepped in to help him. Toshi Nara says he’s been friends with this man ever since they met in Spokane. So when he heard about what happened, he was of course scared for his friend.>>
Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls
HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.>>
Snohomish County authorities search for missing, endangered 4-year-old
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Snohomish County are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen just before 4:30pm in Edmonds City, WA when her mom picked her up from daycare. The child's name is Bryn Paisley Mcewan and she has brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 3ft. 4 in. tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a white dress or skirt.>>
Dow Jones industrial breaks above 22,000 for first time
KHQ.COM - A big earnings gain from Apple is sending the Dow Jones industrial average above 22,000 points for the first time. Apple soared 6 percent in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, accounting for all of the Dow's gain. Apple reported another strong quarter and released a strong forecast late Tuesday.>>
Snohomish County authorities search for missing, endangered 4-year-old
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Snohomish County are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen just before 4:30pm in Edmonds City, WA when her mom picked her up from daycare. The child's name is Bryn Paisley Mcewan and she has brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 3ft. 4 in. tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a white dress or skirt.>>
Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls
HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.>>
Armed customer kills suspect during Arizona pharmacy robbery
PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a customer at a Phoenix drugstore shot and killed a man who was attempting to rob the pharmacy Tuesday night. Phoenix police tell the Arizona Republic (http://bit.ly/2uUHdgm ) that a man jumped the pharmacy counter, pointed the gun at people and demanded oxycodone from the pharmacist. An armed customer shot and wounded him.>>
U.S. Air Force successfully launches intercontinental ballistic missile on California coast
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) - The U.S. Air Force has successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in a test on the California coast. The unarmed Minuteman 3 missile was launched Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The unarmed Minuteman 3 missile was launched Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base. It was the fourth such test this year. The most recent was in May.>>
11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 1st
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 1st.>>
Jogger charged by black bear near Priest Lake
PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Fish and Game reports a jogger near Priest Lake, Idaho, was slightly injured when charged by a black bear on Monday. The injuries were minor and did not require medical attention. Philip Cooper, a Wildlife Conservation Educator with Idaho Fish and Game, said the man was about two miles in on the Kalispell-Reeder Trail.>>
August 1, 2017 Primary Election Results
SPOKANE, Wash. - August 1st, 2017 - WA Primary Election The first results are expected to come in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Keep checking this story for updates and results.>>
North Idaho man critically injured after Snake River dive
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jesse Raymond was enjoying a day out on the Snake River until something tragic happened. "We were just on the sandy beach you know laughing, playing and kind of giving the youngsters a little lecture on don't take things for granted for life and not even ten minutes later I dove into the water," said Raymond.>>
