Dow Jones industrial breaks above 22,000 for first time

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):



9:35 a.m.



A big earnings gain from Apple is sending the Dow Jones industrial average above 22,000 points for the first time.



Apple soared 6 percent in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, accounting for all of the Dow's gain. Apple reported another strong quarter and released a strong forecast late Tuesday.



Drugmaker Illumina jumped 12 percent after beating its earnings forecasts and issuing a strong outlook.



The Dow was up 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,031.



The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,478.



The Nasdaq composite increased 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,388.

