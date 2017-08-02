Dow Jones industrial breaks above 22,000 for first time - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Dow Jones industrial breaks above 22,000 for first time

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
    
9:35 a.m.
    
A big earnings gain from Apple is sending the Dow Jones industrial average above 22,000 points for the first time.
    
Apple soared 6 percent in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, accounting for all of the Dow's gain. Apple reported another strong quarter and released a strong forecast late Tuesday.
    
Drugmaker Illumina jumped 12 percent after beating its earnings forecasts and issuing a strong outlook.
    
The Dow was up 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,031.
    
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,478.
    
The Nasdaq composite increased 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,388.

  11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

  Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "I was just hoping that he would stop eventually." What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that's now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

  AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane

    MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.

  Dow Jones industrial breaks above 22,000 for first time

    KHQ.COM - A big earnings gain from Apple is sending the Dow Jones industrial average above 22,000 points for the first time. Apple soared 6 percent in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, accounting for all of the Dow's gain. Apple reported another strong quarter and released a strong forecast late Tuesday.

  Snohomish County authorities search for missing, endangered 4-year-old

    SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Snohomish County are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen just before 4:30pm in Edmonds City, WA when her mom picked her up from daycare. The child's name is Bryn Paisley Mcewan and she has brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 3ft. 4 in. tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a white dress or skirt. 

  Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls

    HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.  Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.

