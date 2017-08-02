Throwing a cigarette out of your car window could cost you $1025

Prepare to pay a hefty fine if you are caught throwing a lit cigarette out of your car window. It doesn't take much for a little spark to ignite an entire area of brush. Local law enforcement is taking every precaution possible to prevent fires this season including issuing fines to deter people from doing so.

It is going to cost you $1,025 dollars if you are caught littering. Washington State Patrol tweeted this out yesterday reminding people to be aware of their actions and help prevent brush fires.

Heat = dry brush. Throwing a lit cigarette out the window = $1025 ticket! Prevent brush fires & don't throw out that cigarette! — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) August 1, 2017

Between August 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017 Troopers gave 18 tickets and 34 verbal warnings for throwing lighted debris. Spokane Fire Department says it is difficult to search through all of the inches of trash to find the cause in a brush fire but it is a major hazard.

If you are ticketed you could also end up paying for the resources that were used to fight the fire. If you see anyone throw a cigarette out of their car please call Crime Check 509- 456-2233 or 9-1-1 if it is in an area surrounded by dry brush.