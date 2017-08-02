Minneapolis Fire Department responds to building collapse and reported natural gas explosion

11:35 a.m.

Fire officials say three people are unaccounted for after an explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school.

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially tweeted that one fatality was reported in Wednesday's collapse at Minnehaha Academy. But fire officials haven't been able to confirm that report, and Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says they are backing off that statement.

Tyner says three people were rescued from the building's roof. He says crews are searching for others who might be trapped in the rubble, including three people who are unaccounted for. He didn't immediately know when the missing are adults or children.

He says it appears the explosion might have been caused by a ruptured gas line, but that the investigation is ongoing.

Minnehaha Academy is a Christian college prep school, serving students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

11:10 a.m.

Fire officials are responding to a building collapse in Minneapolis and trying to determine whether anyone is dead.

The Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted that one fatality has been reported in Wednesday's collapse, but fire officials haven't been able to confirm that death.

Police and firefighters are on the scene at Minnehaha Academy. Authorities say crews are extinguishing a fire and searching for possible victims.

1 fatality reported and at least persons trapped beneath collapse reported. Crews extinguishing fire, searching for victims and extricating. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

