Heat and winds damage air quality in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. -

High temperatures and winds will combine to damage air quality in much of Eastern Washington for the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Spokane, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Ferry counties through noon on Saturday.

The Spokesman-Review says a weather system out of British Columbia is expected to create winds from the north, carrying wildfire smoke from Canada and western Montana into Eastern Washington.

Meanwhile, a red flag warning for fire danger was posted for the Cascade Range through 11 p.m. Thursday because of heat, wind and low humidity.

Spokane is expected to see highs of 99 on Thursday, 102 on Friday, 100 on Saturday, 99 on Sunday and 101 on Monday.

    •   