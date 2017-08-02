Heat and winds damage air quality in Eastern Washington

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links.

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar!

Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar!

More from the Weather Authority

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

In depth coverage on wild fires, forest fires and brush fires this season.

In depth coverage on wild fires this season.

High temperatures and winds will combine to damage air quality in much of Eastern Washington for the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Spokane, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Ferry counties through noon on Saturday.

The Spokesman-Review says a weather system out of British Columbia is expected to create winds from the north, carrying wildfire smoke from Canada and western Montana into Eastern Washington.

Meanwhile, a red flag warning for fire danger was posted for the Cascade Range through 11 p.m. Thursday because of heat, wind and low humidity.

Spokane is expected to see highs of 99 on Thursday, 102 on Friday, 100 on Saturday, 99 on Sunday and 101 on Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)