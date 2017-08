Bellingham climber's body to remain on glacier

(AP) - The body of a Bellingham woman will remain on a North Cascades National Park glacier indefinitely after a recovery team decided a mission to the site would be too dangerous.

The Bellingham Herald reports a team of national park climbing rangers trained in search and rescue made the decision Monday.

Mountaineer Susan Bennett died July 22 in a fall while rappelling from Forbidden Peak, one of the region's most treacherous rock faces. She was with a group of four climbers who had reached the summit.

A helicopter rescue crew located her body in a 30-foot crevasse, but could not reach her. Two other attempts were aborted.

Forbidden Peak is east of Marblemount along Highway 20, in the area of Cascade Pass.

___

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/2/2017 6:01:26 AM (GMT -7:00)