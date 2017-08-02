TRENDING: Mom goes to HUGE lengths to make sure daughter isn't lying

When you're a parent to a teenager is inevitable that at some point, your teen is going to lie to you. How do you know when to trust your child and when to suspect they aren't telling the truth and is it possible to always catch them in the act?



Well one Ohio mother is trying her hardest. Kaelyn Demmon recently shared a text exchange she had with her mother that has gone viral. It shows the great lengths her mother went through to make darn sure Kaelyn wasn't lying about where she was.



And we have to say... "Well played, mom! Well played!"



Kaelyn posted the exchange saying, "I think it's safe to say my mom doesn't trust me." When her mother wants to know where Kaelyn is hanging out, she doesn't just ask her, she makes her prove it in a series of photos.



