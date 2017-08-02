Diggin up deals (sponsored) - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SPONSORED CONTENT

Diggin up deals (sponsored)

Posted: Updated:

  • Also on KHQ.comMore>>

  • Local Biz Buzz

    Local Biz Buzz

    Promoting local business in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Catch the buzz!
    >>
    Promoting local business in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Catch the buzz!
    >>

Ah, summertime in the Inland Northwest, with farmers markets and neighborhood markets bursting with fresh, local produce. Did you know this regional bounty can save you money?

As general manager of downtown Spokane’s Main Market Co-op, Megan White is working to counter the perception that high-quality, regionally sourced, organically grown food is beyond the spending power of the average shopper.

“The whole mission of our co-op is focused on our local food system, and buying as much locally as we possibly can,” she says. “So where we really shine is our produce department. We regularly price-compare against national, conventionally grown food, even though most of our produce is organic, to make sure that produce in particular is at a really great price point.”

But savvy shoppers can lower those prices even further. Here are three tips to get you started:

Buy in bulk. Ask at your co-op or farmers market to negotiate a better price for a big box of produce. Freeze or preserve what you can’t eat soon.

Buy what’s in season nearby. When farmers don’t have to transport their crops far, their costs go down ? and so do yours.

Plant your own food. If you have a pot, you can grow strawberries. Just think what you could do with a backyard!

To learn more about saving money while eating locally, go to stcumoney.org

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Rotting bodies found in Ohio Mortuary

    Rotting bodies found in Ohio Mortuary

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-08-02 18:45:55 GMT

    An Ohio Mortuary has lost its license, at least temporarily, after officials found it to be in unsanitary condition. State documents show that Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle is being investigated for not refrigerating human remains. Documents show one body was growing mold while another had begun to mummify.

    >>

    An Ohio Mortuary has lost its license, at least temporarily, after officials found it to be in unsanitary condition. State documents show that Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle is being investigated for not refrigerating human remains. Documents show one body was growing mold while another had begun to mummify.

    >>

  • Scientists warn of fake glasses to view eclipse

    Scientists warn of fake glasses to view eclipse

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-08-02 18:36:46 GMT

    NBC- Now is the time to order special glasses to protect your eyes during the Great American solar eclipse. But scientists are warning -- fake glasses are flooding the market. The American Astronomical Society says real eclipse glasses meet "ISO 12312-2" safety standards and will say so right on the label. They should be less than three years old and you should not be able to see anything through good solar eclipse glasses- except the sun.  If you attempt to look at the

    >>

    NBC- Now is the time to order special glasses to protect your eyes during the Great American solar eclipse. But scientists are warning -- fake glasses are flooding the market. The American Astronomical Society says real eclipse glasses meet "ISO 12312-2" safety standards and will say so right on the label. They should be less than three years old and you should not be able to see anything through good solar eclipse glasses- except the sun.  If you attempt to look at the

    >>

  • Diggin up deals (sponsored)

    Diggin up deals (sponsored)

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:21 PM EDT2017-08-02 18:21:06 GMT

    Ah, summertime in the Inland Northwest, with farmers markets and neighborhood markets bursting with fresh, local produce. Did you know this regional bounty can save you money? As general manager of downtown Spokane’s Main Market Co-op, Megan White is working to counter the perception that high-quality, regionally sourced, organically grown food is beyond the spending power of the average shopper. 

    >>

    Ah, summertime in the Inland Northwest, with farmers markets and neighborhood markets bursting with fresh, local produce. Did you know this regional bounty can save you money? As general manager of downtown Spokane’s Main Market Co-op, Megan White is working to counter the perception that high-quality, regionally sourced, organically grown food is beyond the spending power of the average shopper. 

    >>
    •   