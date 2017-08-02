Scientists warn of fake glasses to view eclipse

Scientists warn of fake glasses to view eclipsePosted: Updated:
11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.>>
Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.>>
Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls
HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.>>
AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.>>
UPDATE: Missing, endangered 4-year-old girl out of Snohomish County has been found
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Snohomish County are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen just before 4:30pm in Edmonds City, WA when her mom picked her up from daycare. The child's name is Bryn Paisley Mcewan and she has brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 3ft. 4 in. tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a white dress or skirt.>>
Spokane man thanks teens who saved best friend after bridge jump
SPOKANE, Wash. - As a young man is still in the hospital after he was critically injured from trying to do a backflip off an abandoned bridge, his friends wanted to thank the strangers who stepped in to help him. Toshi Nara says he’s been friends with this man ever since they met in Spokane. So when he heard about what happened, he was of course scared for his friend.>>
Rotting bodies found in Ohio Mortuary
An Ohio Mortuary has lost its license, at least temporarily, after officials found it to be in unsanitary condition. State documents show that Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle is being investigated for not refrigerating human remains. Documents show one body was growing mold while another had begun to mummify.>>
Scientists warn of fake glasses to view eclipse
NBC- Now is the time to order special glasses to protect your eyes during the Great American solar eclipse. But scientists are warning -- fake glasses are flooding the market. The American Astronomical Society says real eclipse glasses meet "ISO 12312-2" safety standards and will say so right on the label. They should be less than three years old and you should not be able to see anything through good solar eclipse glasses- except the sun. If you attempt to look at the>>
Diggin up deals (sponsored)
Ah, summertime in the Inland Northwest, with farmers markets and neighborhood markets bursting with fresh, local produce. Did you know this regional bounty can save you money? As general manager of downtown Spokane’s Main Market Co-op, Megan White is working to counter the perception that high-quality, regionally sourced, organically grown food is beyond the spending power of the average shopper.>>
VIDEO: Great white chomps on researcher's underwater video camera
CHATHAM, Mass. (AP) - The top shark scientist in Massachusetts has shot hundreds of great white shark videos, but for the first time one has tried to take a bite of his camera. Greg Skomal, a researcher with the Massachusetts Division of Marine and Fisheries, was tagging great whites with a crew from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Monday off Cape Cod when a shark chomped on his GoPro. The video posted on the agency's>>
PHOTOS: Skyfest 2017
SPOKANE, Wash. - Did you miss out on Skyfest this year? No worries! We had our photographer Reed Schmitt go out and bake under the hot sun to take plenty of photos for you! Thousands of them, but here are a couple (hundred) of the ones he liked the most! Sorry, no UFOs.>>
TRENDING: Mom goes to HUGE lengths to make sure daughter isn't lying
KHQ.COM - When you're a parent to a teenager is inevitable that at some point, your teen is going to lie to you. How do you know when to trust your child and when to suspect they aren't telling the truth and is it possible to always catch them in the act? Well one Ohio mother is trying her hardest. Kaelyn Demmon recently shared a text exchange she had with her mother that has gone viral.>>
Bellingham climber's body to remain on glacier
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - The body of a Bellingham woman will remain on a North Cascades National Park glacier indefinitely after a recovery team decided a mission to the site would be too dangerous. The Bellingham Herald reports a team of national park climbing rangers trained in search and rescue made the decision Monday. Mountaineer Susan Bennett died July 22 in a fall while rappelling from Forbidden Peak, one of the region's most treacherous rock faces.>>
Evacuations ordered near Lincoln due to wildfire
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities ordered the evacuation of about 16 residences north of Lincoln as wind increased fire activity. The order for the mix of year-round and seasonal residences was issued at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday because of concern over a spot fire burning between two large lightning-caused fires that have burned a combined 14 square miles (36 square kilometers) in the Lewis and Clark National Forest since they started>>
Notice an increase in military air traffic above Spokane? It's part of a large air war exercise
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skyfest may be over, but if you notice an increase in military aircraft over the Inland Northwest in the next two weeks, it's just an exercise. Fairchild Air Force Base is participating in the largest air war exercise ever seen in the Pacific Northwest over the next couple of weeks. The exercise began on Monday with more than 3,700 military personnel from 30 countries also taking part.>>
Heat and winds damage air quality in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. - High temperatures and winds will combine to damage air quality in much of Eastern Washington for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Spokane, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Ferry counties through noon on Saturday.>>
