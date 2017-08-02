Rotting bodies found in Ohio Mortuary - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Rotting bodies found in Ohio Mortuary

Posted: Updated:
by Katie Karl, Content Coordinator
Connect
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio -

An Ohio Mortuary has lost its license, at least temporarily, after officials found it to be in unsanitary condition.

State documents show that Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle is being investigated for not refrigerating human remains.

Documents show one body was growing mold while another had begun to mummify.

The report also said maggots were found living in one of the decaying bodies.

They also said the facility had a "slight odor of decomposition" and several methods to mask the smell were being used, including car air fresheners hanging around. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

    11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-08-02 06:02:44 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

    >>

  • Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:52:46 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>

  • Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls

    Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-08-02 12:20:06 GMT

    HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.  Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.

    >>

    HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.  Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Special delivery: a pregnant doctor delivers a baby

    Special delivery: a pregnant doctor delivers a baby

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:31:59 GMT

    A patient in labor at a Kentucky hospital had no idea that the doctor who would deliver her baby was actually on the maternity ward floor to make a delivery of her own. Dr. Amanda Hess was lying in bed inside Frankfort Regional Medical Center when an urgent case arrived at the hospital.

    >>

    A patient in labor at a Kentucky hospital had no idea that the doctor who would deliver her baby was actually on the maternity ward floor to make a delivery of her own. Dr. Amanda Hess was lying in bed inside Frankfort Regional Medical Center when an urgent case arrived at the hospital.

    >>

  • Cat on power pole sparks Grant County wildfire

    Cat on power pole sparks Grant County wildfire

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-08-02 19:27:35 GMT
    @GCFD13@GCFD13

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A cat stuck in a power pole started a wildfire on Road B NW in Grant County early Wednesday morning. Grant County Fire District 13 says the fire spread to multiple outbuildings, junk vehicles, and a camper which were sitting near an abandoned home.  Ephrata firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby homes. 

    >>

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A cat stuck in a power pole started a wildfire on Road B NW in Grant County early Wednesday morning. Grant County Fire District 13 says the fire spread to multiple outbuildings, junk vehicles, and a camper which were sitting near an abandoned home.  Ephrata firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby homes. 

    >>

  • NASA posts job listing to protect planet Earth

    NASA posts job listing to protect planet Earth

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-08-02 18:59:35 GMT

    HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Have you ever wanted to save planet Earth? NASA has just the job for you! The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is currently looking to fill the position of Planetary Protection Officer. What does that mean, exactly? According to the job listing, NASA is looking for someone with a secret security clearance to ensure alien life, or as the listing puts it, "organic-constituent and biological contamination" doesn't make 

    >>

    HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Have you ever wanted to save planet Earth? NASA has just the job for you! The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is currently looking to fill the position of Planetary Protection Officer. What does that mean, exactly? According to the job listing, NASA is looking for someone with a secret security clearance to ensure alien life, or as the listing puts it, "organic-constituent and biological contamination" doesn't make 

    >>
    •   