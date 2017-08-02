NASA posts job listing to protect planet Earth

Have you ever wanted to save planet Earth? NASA has just the job for you! The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is currently looking to fill the position of Planetary Protection Officer.

What does that mean, exactly? According to the job listing, NASA is looking for someone with a secret security clearance to ensure alien life, or as the listing puts it, "organic-constituent and biological contamination" doesn't make it's way back in a space ship.

A qualified candidate will be "responsible for the leadership of NASA's planetary protection capability, maintenance of planetary protection policies, and oversight of their implementation by NASAs space flight missions," the listing says.

In order to apply, you must have "advanced knowledge of Planetary Protection," experience overseeing nationally significant space programs and have demonstrated "skills in diplomacy that resulted in win-win solutions during extremely difficult and complex multilateral discussion." Not much of a surprise there; protecting the planet is sure to present plenty of challenges for a person.

The job includes frequent travel and a six-figure salary.

Think you have what it takes to save the world? You can apply for the position here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/474414000#btn-add-info