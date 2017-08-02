Special delivery: a pregnant doctor delivers a baby

A patient in labor at a Kentucky hospital had no idea that the doctor who would deliver her baby was actually on the maternity ward floor to make a delivery of her own.

Dr. Amanda Hess was lying in bed inside Frankfort Regional Medical Center when an urgent case arrived at the hospital.

Since the on-call doctor had gone home for the night, Doctor Hess says she got out of bed, put on her regular delivery stuff, and helped deliver a healthy baby girl for Leah Halliday Johnson.

But the catch, Doctor Hess was just seconds from starting her own contractions and delivering her own newborn baby girl.

"I actually had taken a call the day before, I thought really I was working up until the last minute, but this was literally until the last second," said Dr. Hess. "I had put on some boots over my flip flops and put on another gown to cover myself up and then just did the regular kind of came in and put my stuff to deliver on and delivered a baby."



"Pretty amazing what she did. I feel very lucky that she was there and that she was the type of person who was willing to step up like that and do what she did, we really appreciate her," said Leah Johnson.

Dr. Hess says she will take the eight weeks maternity leave to relax and spend time with her family and new baby girl.