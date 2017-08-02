Prosecutors: Man killed wife, put body in pool, got takeout - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Prosecutors: Man killed wife, put body in pool, got takeout

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Twitter Photo: Twitter
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. -

Prosecutors say a New Jersey man fatally beat his wife in their home, moved her body to their pool and then drove to a restaurant to buy takeout food.

Norman Long is charged with murder, concealing evidence and obstructing the administration of law in the death of his 47-year-old wife, Michelle. He was arrested Tuesday at their Woolwich Township home and was taken to a state psychiatric hospital for evaluation.

Michelle Long's body was found June 17. Gloucester County prosecutors say she died from blunt force trauma to her head and neck.

A motive for the attack has not been disclosed. The couple had been married for more than 15 years.

It was unclear Wednesday whether Norman Long had an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

    11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-08-02 06:02:44 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

    >>

  • Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:52:46 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>

  • Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls

    Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-08-02 12:20:06 GMT

    HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.  Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.

    >>

    HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.  Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Post Falls police chief Scot Haug to retire in 2018

    Post Falls police chief Scot Haug to retire in 2018

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:00:28 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police Chief Scot Haug announced Monday that he would be retiring from the Post Falls Police Department effective March 31, 2018. Chief Haug has worked from the department for 32 years and started his career with the department at age 19 as a volunteer.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police Chief Scot Haug announced Monday that he would be retiring from the Post Falls Police Department effective March 31, 2018. Chief Haug has worked from the department for 32 years and started his career with the department at age 19 as a volunteer.

    >>

  • Wax museum seeks Tom Brady's help to improve 'creepy' statue

    Wax museum seeks Tom Brady's help to improve 'creepy' statue

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-08-02 21:52:42 GMT
    @dreamlandwaxmuseum@dreamlandwaxmuseum

    BOSTON, Mass. (AP) - A new wax museum is asking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for help to improve a wax replica of him that has been ridiculed online. The Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston features a statue of Brady that has drawn criticism from many people who say it looks "creepy" and doesn't resemble him. A Facebook post from the museum on Wednesday acknowledges the figure isn't perfect because it's based on a photo instead of Brady's actual measurements.

    >>

    BOSTON, Mass. (AP) - A new wax museum is asking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for help to improve a wax replica of him that has been ridiculed online. The Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston features a statue of Brady that has drawn criticism from many people who say it looks "creepy" and doesn't resemble him. A Facebook post from the museum on Wednesday acknowledges the figure isn't perfect because it's based on a photo instead of Brady's actual measurements.

    >>

  • US urges Americans to leave North Korea before ban kicks in

    US urges Americans to leave North Korea before ban kicks in

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-08-02 21:42:36 GMT
    (AP) - The United States is urging Americans in North Korea to get out before a travel ban goes into effect on Sept. 1. The State Department is issuing a new travel warning for North Korea that reflects the Trump administration's new travel ban. That ban was announced last month and was published Wednesday in the Federal Register. That triggers a month-long period before it takes effect. The warning says exceptions to the travel ban need special permission that will only be granted ...>>
    (AP) - The United States is urging Americans in North Korea to get out before a travel ban goes into effect on Sept. 1. The State Department is issuing a new travel warning for North Korea that reflects the Trump administration's new travel ban. That ban was announced last month and was published Wednesday in the Federal Register. That triggers a month-long period before it takes effect. The warning says exceptions to the travel ban need special permission that will only be granted ...>>
    •   