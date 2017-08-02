Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 2nd

Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 2ndPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River
11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.>>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.>>
Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen
Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.>>
Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls
Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls
HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.>>
HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.>>
Rotting bodies found in Ohio Mortuary
Rotting bodies found in Ohio Mortuary
An Ohio Mortuary has lost its license, at least temporarily, after officials found it to be in unsanitary condition. State documents show that Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle is being investigated for not refrigerating human remains. Documents show one body was growing mold while another had begun to mummify.>>
An Ohio Mortuary has lost its license, at least temporarily, after officials found it to be in unsanitary condition. State documents show that Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle is being investigated for not refrigerating human remains. Documents show one body was growing mold while another had begun to mummify.>>
AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane
AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.>>
MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.>>
Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana
Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana
LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.>>
LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help
Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help
SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home.>>
Evacuations notices in place for fire north of Malden
Evacuations notices in place for fire north of Malden
MALDEN, Wash. - State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Malden Fire, which is about one mile north of the town of Malden in Whitman County. The fire, burning in grass, brush, standing wheat and timber, started at about 3:40 p.m. The cause is under investigation.>>
MALDEN, Wash. - State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Malden Fire, which is about one mile north of the town of Malden in Whitman County. The fire, burning in grass, brush, standing wheat and timber, started at about 3:40 p.m. The cause is under investigation.>>
Barn at historic wedding venue burns down in Coeur d'Alene
Barn at historic wedding venue burns down in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One of the regions most beloved wedding venues lost its iconic barn after it burned down Tuesday afternoon. The Settlers Creek wedding venue is located on a 100-year-old farmstead. One of the most cherished building on the property, a classic red barn with a tin roof, went up in a blaze. The cause is still under investigation.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One of the regions most beloved wedding venues lost its iconic barn after it burned down Tuesday afternoon. The Settlers Creek wedding venue is located on a 100-year-old farmstead. One of the most cherished building on the property, a classic red barn with a tin roof, went up in a blaze. The cause is still under investigation.>>
Trump aide dismisses Statue of Liberty 'huddled masses' poem
Trump aide dismisses Statue of Liberty 'huddled masses' poem
WASHINGTON (AP) - A poem at the Statue of Liberty that is a national symbol for the country's embrace of immigrants became the topic of a rancorous exchange at a White House news conference. Senior White House aide Stephen Miller told reporters Wednesday that the poem written by Emma Lazarus about the "huddled masses" is not part of the original Statue of Liberty.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - A poem at the Statue of Liberty that is a national symbol for the country's embrace of immigrants became the topic of a rancorous exchange at a White House news conference. Senior White House aide Stephen Miller told reporters Wednesday that the poem written by Emma Lazarus about the "huddled masses" is not part of the original Statue of Liberty.>>
Spokane mother concerned with drivers speeding through construction detour
Spokane mother concerned with drivers speeding through construction detour
SPOKANE, Wash. - One mother says drivers have been treating the residential road in front of her home like a highway. This is near Downriver Golf Course on the north side of Spokane. Pam Altig says recently she’s been seeing a lot of people speeding, and thinks it’s likely because people are looking for a detour as TJ Meenach is under construction.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One mother says drivers have been treating the residential road in front of her home like a highway. This is near Downriver Golf Course on the north side of Spokane. Pam Altig says recently she’s been seeing a lot of people speeding, and thinks it’s likely because people are looking for a detour as TJ Meenach is under construction.>>
Fairchild takes part in massive Mobility Guardian military exercise
Fairchild takes part in massive Mobility Guardian military exercise
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - A very realistic staging of airborne warfare is playing out over our heads. Mobility Guardian is the largest air war exercise ever seen in the Pacific Northwest and it's already started.>>
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - A very realistic staging of airborne warfare is playing out over our heads. Mobility Guardian is the largest air war exercise ever seen in the Pacific Northwest and it's already started.>>
Heat and winds damage air quality in Eastern Washington
Heat and winds damage air quality in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. - High temperatures and winds will combine to damage air quality in much of Eastern Washington for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Spokane, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Ferry counties through noon on Saturday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - High temperatures and winds will combine to damage air quality in much of Eastern Washington for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Spokane, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Ferry counties through noon on Saturday.>>
Homeowner shoots cougar that attacked dog in Priest Lake
Homeowner shoots cougar that attacked dog in Priest Lake
PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Fish and Game reports a man in the Huckleberry Bay area of Priest Lake shot and killed a cougar Wednesday after it reportedly attacked his dog. The man told Fish and Game investigators that he heard whining and howling sounds outside and came out to find the cougar attacking his dog.>>
PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Fish and Game reports a man in the Huckleberry Bay area of Priest Lake shot and killed a cougar Wednesday after it reportedly attacked his dog. The man told Fish and Game investigators that he heard whining and howling sounds outside and came out to find the cougar attacking his dog.>>
Firefighters quickly contain brush fire near High Drive in Spokane
Firefighters quickly contain brush fire near High Drive in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire near High Drive and 25th Ave. in Spokane Wednesday. The fire burned on a hillside in the area, but responding fire crews were able to quickly get the flames under control. There were no reports of injuries or structures damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire near High Drive and 25th Ave. in Spokane Wednesday. The fire burned on a hillside in the area, but responding fire crews were able to quickly get the flames under control. There were no reports of injuries or structures damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.>>
What to do if you see someone drowning
What to do if you see someone drowning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Following the death of an 11-year-old boy who drowned while trying to save his older brother, water rescue officials are reminding people how to stay safe.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Following the death of an 11-year-old boy who drowned while trying to save his older brother, water rescue officials are reminding people how to stay safe.>>