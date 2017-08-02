Wax museum seeks Tom Brady's help to improve 'creepy' statue

Wax museum seeks Tom Brady's help to improve 'creepy' statuePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River
11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.>>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.>>
Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen
Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.>>
Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls
Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls
HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.>>
HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.>>
AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane
AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.>>
MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.>>
Rotting bodies found in Ohio Mortuary
Rotting bodies found in Ohio Mortuary
An Ohio Mortuary has lost its license, at least temporarily, after officials found it to be in unsanitary condition. State documents show that Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle is being investigated for not refrigerating human remains. Documents show one body was growing mold while another had begun to mummify.>>
An Ohio Mortuary has lost its license, at least temporarily, after officials found it to be in unsanitary condition. State documents show that Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle is being investigated for not refrigerating human remains. Documents show one body was growing mold while another had begun to mummify.>>
UPDATE: Missing, endangered 4-year-old girl out of Snohomish County has been found
UPDATE: Missing, endangered 4-year-old girl out of Snohomish County has been found
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Snohomish County are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen just before 4:30pm in Edmonds City, WA when her mom picked her up from daycare. The child's name is Bryn Paisley Mcewan and she has brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 3ft. 4 in. tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a white dress or skirt.>>
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Snohomish County are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen just before 4:30pm in Edmonds City, WA when her mom picked her up from daycare. The child's name is Bryn Paisley Mcewan and she has brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 3ft. 4 in. tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a white dress or skirt.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Post Falls police chief Scot Haug to retire in 2018
Post Falls police chief Scot Haug to retire in 2018
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police Chief Scot Haug announced Monday that he would be retiring from the Post Falls Police Department effective March 31, 2018. Chief Haug has worked from the department for 32 years and started his career with the department at age 19 as a volunteer.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police Chief Scot Haug announced Monday that he would be retiring from the Post Falls Police Department effective March 31, 2018. Chief Haug has worked from the department for 32 years and started his career with the department at age 19 as a volunteer.>>
Wax museum seeks Tom Brady's help to improve 'creepy' statue
Wax museum seeks Tom Brady's help to improve 'creepy' statue
BOSTON, Mass. (AP) - A new wax museum is asking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for help to improve a wax replica of him that has been ridiculed online. The Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston features a statue of Brady that has drawn criticism from many people who say it looks "creepy" and doesn't resemble him. A Facebook post from the museum on Wednesday acknowledges the figure isn't perfect because it's based on a photo instead of Brady's actual measurements.>>
BOSTON, Mass. (AP) - A new wax museum is asking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for help to improve a wax replica of him that has been ridiculed online. The Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston features a statue of Brady that has drawn criticism from many people who say it looks "creepy" and doesn't resemble him. A Facebook post from the museum on Wednesday acknowledges the figure isn't perfect because it's based on a photo instead of Brady's actual measurements.>>
US urges Americans to leave North Korea before ban kicks in
US urges Americans to leave North Korea before ban kicks in(AP) - The United States is urging Americans in North Korea to get out before a travel ban goes into effect on Sept. 1. The State Department is issuing a new travel warning for North Korea that reflects the Trump administration's new travel ban. That ban was announced last month and was published Wednesday in the Federal Register. That triggers a month-long period before it takes effect. The warning says exceptions to the travel ban need special permission that will only be granted ...>>(AP) - The United States is urging Americans in North Korea to get out before a travel ban goes into effect on Sept. 1. The State Department is issuing a new travel warning for North Korea that reflects the Trump administration's new travel ban. That ban was announced last month and was published Wednesday in the Federal Register. That triggers a month-long period before it takes effect. The warning says exceptions to the travel ban need special permission that will only be granted ...>>
Prosecutors: Man killed wife, put body in pool, got takeout
Prosecutors: Man killed wife, put body in pool, got takeout
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors say a New Jersey man fatally beat his wife in their home, moved her body to their pool and then drove to a restaurant to buy takeout food. Norman Long is charged with murder, concealing evidence and obstructing the administration of law in the death of his 47-year-old wife, Michelle.>>
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors say a New Jersey man fatally beat his wife in their home, moved her body to their pool and then drove to a restaurant to buy takeout food. Norman Long is charged with murder, concealing evidence and obstructing the administration of law in the death of his 47-year-old wife, Michelle.>>
Vandals cause about $50,000 in damage to Washington schools
Vandals cause about $50,000 in damage to Washington schools
DARRINGTON, Wash. (AP) - Officials say vandals broke into elementary and high schools and caused damage initially estimated at $50,000. The Daily Herald reports maintenance and custodial staff discovered the damage at the north Washington schools when they arrived to work Monday. Photos show that the vandals broke several interior windows, tipped over furniture, discharged fire extinguishers through the school and caused flooding.>>
DARRINGTON, Wash. (AP) - Officials say vandals broke into elementary and high schools and caused damage initially estimated at $50,000. The Daily Herald reports maintenance and custodial staff discovered the damage at the north Washington schools when they arrived to work Monday. Photos show that the vandals broke several interior windows, tipped over furniture, discharged fire extinguishers through the school and caused flooding.>>
PHOTOS: Skyfest 2017
SPOKANE, Wash. - Did you miss out on Skyfest this year? No worries! We had our photographer Reed Schmitt go out and bake under the hot sun to take plenty of photos for you! Thousands of them, but here are a couple (hundred) of the ones he liked the most! Sorry, no UFOs.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Did you miss out on Skyfest this year? No worries! We had our photographer Reed Schmitt go out and bake under the hot sun to take plenty of photos for you! Thousands of them, but here are a couple (hundred) of the ones he liked the most! Sorry, no UFOs.>>
1 dead, 1 missing after Minneapolis school explosion
1 dead, 1 missing after Minneapolis school explosion
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say one school staff member is dead and another is missing after a natural gas explosion at a college prep school in Minneapolis. Fire Chief John Fruetel says one body was found Wednesday after the explosion caused a partial building collapse at Minnehaha Academy. The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.>>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say one school staff member is dead and another is missing after a natural gas explosion at a college prep school in Minneapolis. Fire Chief John Fruetel says one body was found Wednesday after the explosion caused a partial building collapse at Minnehaha Academy. The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.>>
Dying woman in Virginia granted final wish of Ohio milkshake
Dying woman in Virginia granted final wish of Ohio milkshake
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month - one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy's in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier.>>
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month - one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy's in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier.>>
For sale: Farm with barn that inspired 'Charlotte's Web'
For sale: Farm with barn that inspired 'Charlotte's Web'
BROOKLIN, Maine (AP) - A 44-acre (18-hectare) saltwater farm in Maine where E.B. White penned "Charlotte's Web" is up for sale for $3.7 million. The Brooklin home where White lived until his death in 1985 includes a barn that was the setting for the beloved children's book featuring a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte. The home dates to the late 1700s. White and his wife, Katherine White, bought it in 1933. Down East Properties>>
BROOKLIN, Maine (AP) - A 44-acre (18-hectare) saltwater farm in Maine where E.B. White penned "Charlotte's Web" is up for sale for $3.7 million. The Brooklin home where White lived until his death in 1985 includes a barn that was the setting for the beloved children's book featuring a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte. The home dates to the late 1700s. White and his wife, Katherine White, bought it in 1933. Down East Properties>>
Special delivery: a pregnant doctor delivers a baby
Special delivery: a pregnant doctor delivers a baby
A patient in labor at a Kentucky hospital had no idea that the doctor who would deliver her baby was actually on the maternity ward floor to make a delivery of her own. Dr. Amanda Hess was lying in bed inside Frankfort Regional Medical Center when an urgent case arrived at the hospital.>>
A patient in labor at a Kentucky hospital had no idea that the doctor who would deliver her baby was actually on the maternity ward floor to make a delivery of her own. Dr. Amanda Hess was lying in bed inside Frankfort Regional Medical Center when an urgent case arrived at the hospital.>>