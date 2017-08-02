Post Falls police chief Scot Haug to retire in 2018

Post Falls Police Chief Scot Haug announced Tuesday that he would be retiring from the Post Falls Police Department effective March 31, 2018.

Chief Haug has worked from the department for 32 years and started his career with the department at age 19 as a volunteer. In a letter to Post Falls Mayor Ron Jacobson, Chief Haug writes, ""This decision has been a heart-head struggle for me, one that has been difficult to make as I have been committed to this department and community for 32 years."

"I believe I leave you with a team of law enforcement professionals that are second to none and are well positioned to lead the Department to the next level -- the city and community are in good hands."

Haug says his decision to retire in 2018 should give the city time to find a suitable replacement and allow a smooth transition.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Chief Haug thanked the community.

"It has been a wonderful experience, one that I will never forget."