Sheriff: Man throws Molotov cocktail at police, dies in fire

11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.>>
Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.>>
Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls
HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.>>
Rotting bodies found in Ohio Mortuary
An Ohio Mortuary has lost its license, at least temporarily, after officials found it to be in unsanitary condition. State documents show that Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle is being investigated for not refrigerating human remains. Documents show one body was growing mold while another had begun to mummify.>>
AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.>>
Bellingham climber's body to remain on glacier
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - The body of a Bellingham woman will remain on a North Cascades National Park glacier indefinitely after a recovery team decided a mission to the site would be too dangerous. The Bellingham Herald reports a team of national park climbing rangers trained in search and rescue made the decision Monday. Mountaineer Susan Bennett died July 22 in a fall while rappelling from Forbidden Peak, one of the region's most treacherous rock faces.>>
Idaho investigators arrest Orofino man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child
Idaho investigators arrest Orofino man for alleged sexual exploitation of a childIdaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Orofino man Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child. 26-year-old Stanley O Schilling was arrested and booked into the Clearwater County Jail. The investigation began in January after the ICAC Unit received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The ICAC Unit was assisted by the Oropfino Police Departm...>>Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Orofino man Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child. 26-year-old Stanley O Schilling was arrested and booked into the Clearwater County Jail. The investigation began in January after the ICAC Unit received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The ICAC Unit was assisted by the Oropfino Police Departm...>>
Sheriff: Man throws Molotov cocktail at police, dies in fire
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say a 41-year-old man was killed in a fire near Auburn that apparently began when he threw a Molotov cocktail at police. The King County Sheriff's Office says deputies were investigating a vandalism complaint Tuesday afternoon when the man threw the incendiary device, ran into a nearby building and barricaded himself.>>
6 workers injured when building under construction collapses
PARMA, Idaho (AP) - Six construction workers were injured when a building that was under construction collapsed in the southwestern Idaho town of Parma. Paramedics said the workers were believed to be standing on top of the building when it collapsed Wednesday afternoon. Parma Police Chief Albert Erickson said neither the exact number of people injured nor the extent of their injuries was immediately known. The building under construction>>
Police: Ax-wielding man tries breaking into Pasco home
PASCO, Wash. - Like a scene from "The Shining", Pasco Police officers arrested a man Wednesday morning who was allegedly trying to break through the door of an occupied house with an ax. It started at about 3:56 AM with a report from a resident near Wernett/ Road 34 that a stranger just walked into a woman's house, wanting to borrow her car. Officers say the woman was quite startled, and the man left on foot. Officers searched for>>
Post Falls police chief Scot Haug to retire in 2018
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police Chief Scot Haug announced Monday that he would be retiring from the Post Falls Police Department effective March 31, 2018. Chief Haug has worked from the department for 32 years and started his career with the department at age 19 as a volunteer.>>
Wax museum seeks Tom Brady's help to improve 'creepy' statue
BOSTON, Mass. (AP) - A new wax museum is asking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for help to improve a wax replica of him that has been ridiculed online. The Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston features a statue of Brady that has drawn criticism from many people who say it looks "creepy" and doesn't resemble him. A Facebook post from the museum on Wednesday acknowledges the figure isn't perfect because it's based on a photo instead of Brady's actual measurements.>>
US urges Americans to leave North Korea before ban kicks in
US urges Americans to leave North Korea before ban kicks in(AP) - The United States is urging Americans in North Korea to get out before a travel ban goes into effect on Sept. 1. The State Department is issuing a new travel warning for North Korea that reflects the Trump administration's new travel ban. That ban was announced last month and was published Wednesday in the Federal Register. That triggers a month-long period before it takes effect. The warning says exceptions to the travel ban need special permission that will only be granted ...>>(AP) - The United States is urging Americans in North Korea to get out before a travel ban goes into effect on Sept. 1. The State Department is issuing a new travel warning for North Korea that reflects the Trump administration's new travel ban. That ban was announced last month and was published Wednesday in the Federal Register. That triggers a month-long period before it takes effect. The warning says exceptions to the travel ban need special permission that will only be granted ...>>
Prosecutors: Man killed wife, put body in pool, got takeout
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors say a New Jersey man fatally beat his wife in their home, moved her body to their pool and then drove to a restaurant to buy takeout food. Norman Long is charged with murder, concealing evidence and obstructing the administration of law in the death of his 47-year-old wife, Michelle.>>
Vandals cause about $50,000 in damage to Washington schools
DARRINGTON, Wash. (AP) - Officials say vandals broke into elementary and high schools and caused damage initially estimated at $50,000. The Daily Herald reports maintenance and custodial staff discovered the damage at the north Washington schools when they arrived to work Monday. Photos show that the vandals broke several interior windows, tipped over furniture, discharged fire extinguishers through the school and caused flooding.>>
PHOTOS: Skyfest 2017
SPOKANE, Wash. - Did you miss out on Skyfest this year? No worries! We had our photographer Reed Schmitt go out and bake under the hot sun to take plenty of photos for you! Thousands of them, but here are a couple (hundred) of the ones he liked the most! Sorry, no UFOs.>>
