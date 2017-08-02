Idaho investigators arrest Orofino man for alleged sexual exploi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho investigators arrest Orofino man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy: Clearwater Co Jail Photo courtesy: Clearwater Co Jail
OROFINO, Idaho -

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Orofino man Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

26-year-old Stanley O Schilling was arrested and booked into the Clearwater County Jail. The investigation began in January after the ICAC Unit received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The ICAC Unit was assisted by the Oropfino Police Department, Clearwater County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Moscow Police Department, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

    11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-08-02 06:02:44 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

    >>

  • Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:52:46 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>

  • Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls

    Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-08-02 12:20:06 GMT

    HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.  Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.

    >>

    HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.  Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Idaho investigators arrest Orofino man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

    Idaho investigators arrest Orofino man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:53:49 GMT
    Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Orofino man Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child. 26-year-old Stanley O Schilling was arrested and booked into the Clearwater County Jail. The investigation began in January after the ICAC Unit received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The ICAC Unit was assisted by the Oropfino Police Departm...>>
    Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Orofino man Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child. 26-year-old Stanley O Schilling was arrested and booked into the Clearwater County Jail. The investigation began in January after the ICAC Unit received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The ICAC Unit was assisted by the Oropfino Police Departm...>>

  • Sheriff: Man throws Molotov cocktail at police, dies in fire

    Sheriff: Man throws Molotov cocktail at police, dies in fire

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:34:20 GMT

    AUBURN, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say a 41-year-old man was killed in a fire near Auburn that apparently began when he threw a Molotov cocktail at police. The King County Sheriff's Office says deputies were investigating a vandalism complaint Tuesday afternoon when the man threw the incendiary device, ran into a nearby building and barricaded himself.

    >>

    AUBURN, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say a 41-year-old man was killed in a fire near Auburn that apparently began when he threw a Molotov cocktail at police. The King County Sheriff's Office says deputies were investigating a vandalism complaint Tuesday afternoon when the man threw the incendiary device, ran into a nearby building and barricaded himself.

    >>

  • 6 workers injured when building under construction collapses

    6 workers injured when building under construction collapses

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:41:24 GMT
    (Ashley Martin via AP)(Ashley Martin via AP)

    PARMA, Idaho (AP) - Six construction workers were injured when a building that was under construction collapsed in the southwestern Idaho town of Parma. Paramedics said the workers were believed to be standing on top of the building when it collapsed Wednesday afternoon. Parma Police Chief Albert Erickson said neither the exact number of people injured nor the extent of their injuries was immediately known. The building under construction 

    >>

    PARMA, Idaho (AP) - Six construction workers were injured when a building that was under construction collapsed in the southwestern Idaho town of Parma. Paramedics said the workers were believed to be standing on top of the building when it collapsed Wednesday afternoon. Parma Police Chief Albert Erickson said neither the exact number of people injured nor the extent of their injuries was immediately known. The building under construction 

    >>
    •   