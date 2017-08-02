Idaho investigators arrest Orofino man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Orofino man Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

26-year-old Stanley O Schilling was arrested and booked into the Clearwater County Jail. The investigation began in January after the ICAC Unit received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The ICAC Unit was assisted by the Oropfino Police Department, Clearwater County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Moscow Police Department, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.