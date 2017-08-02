Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

In depth coverage on wild fires, forest fires and brush fires this season.

Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation.

The sheriff's office reports the firefighter was killed by a falling tree.

Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.

About 400 firefighters continue to battle the lightning-caused fire about 10 miles southwest of Lolo, Montana. At last report the fire was was about 6,300 acres and burning in high elevation timber.

There is no word yet on containment.

This is the second time in two weeks a Montana firefighter has been killed by a falling tree. On July 19, a 19-year-old firefighter named Trenton Johnson died while fighting a fire near Seeley Lake.