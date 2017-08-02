What to do if you see someone drowning - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

What to do if you see someone drowning

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect

Following the death of an 11-year-old boy who drowned while trying to save his older brother, water rescue officials are reminding people how to stay safe.

Gary Kessie, Aquatics Director at the Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene, wants people to remember, “Reach or Throw, Don’t Go.”

"It's just that fight or flight,” said Kessie. “They're scared, they can’t get out of the water, they can't breath, and so they begin to panic.”

Kessie says active drowning only lasts 20 to 30 seconds before a person can go below the surface and that’s when they can become a problem for someone trying to pull them out of the water.

Kessie says if you see someone struggling to stay afloat, throw them a branch, rope, or some sort of flotation device. If they’re in reach, grab them, but don’t leave the shore or bank.

Kessie adds, don’t swim in water you aren’t familiar with. Lakes, ponds, and rivers all pose different safety risks, and it’s best to know the hazards before going in the water.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

    11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-08-02 06:02:44 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

    >>

  • Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:52:46 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>

  • Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls

    Georgia toddler mauled to death by 2 pit bulls

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-08-02 12:20:06 GMT

    HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.  Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.

    >>

    HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died. News outlets report that Hart County Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman says the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday. Boleman says the child's parents took him to Reddy Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.  Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says the child lived at the home with the dogs.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Firefighters quickly contain brush fire near High Drive in Spokane

    Firefighters quickly contain brush fire near High Drive in Spokane

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-08-03 01:11:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire near High Drive and 25th Ave. in Spokane Wednesday. The fire burned on a hillside in the area, but responding fire crews were able to quickly get the flames under control. There were no reports of injuries or structures damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire near High Drive and 25th Ave. in Spokane Wednesday. The fire burned on a hillside in the area, but responding fire crews were able to quickly get the flames under control. There were no reports of injuries or structures damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

    >>

  • What to do if you see someone drowning

    What to do if you see someone drowning

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-08-03 00:51:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Following the death of an 11-year-old boy who drowned while trying to save his older brother, water rescue officials are reminding people how to stay safe.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Following the death of an 11-year-old boy who drowned while trying to save his older brother, water rescue officials are reminding people how to stay safe.

    >>

  • Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

    Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-08-03 00:27:14 GMT

    LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.

    >>

    LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.

    >>
    •   