Firefighters quickly contain brush fire near High Drive in Spokane

Firefighters responded to a brush fire near High Drive and 25th Ave. in Spokane Wednesday. The fire burned on a hillside in the area, but responding fire crews were able to quickly get the flames under control.

There were no reports of injuries or structures damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The southbound lane was closed Wednesday evening while firefighters continue to monitor the fire for any hot spots. The road was expected to be fully open by 8 p.m. Wednesday.