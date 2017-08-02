Barn at historic wedding venue burns down in Coeur d'Alene - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Barn at historic wedding venue burns down in Coeur d'Alene

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

One of the regions most beloved wedding venues lost its iconic barn after it burned down Tuesday afternoon.

The Settlers Creek wedding venue is located on a 100-year-old farmstead. One of the most cherished building on the property, a classic red barn with a tin roof, went up in a blaze. The cause is still under investigation.

The breathtaking views and vintage farm style make Settlers Creek one of the most popular wedding venues in the Inland Northwest, and is a dream destination for brides like Kelsey Wessinger.

"It was a perfect fit for me from the get go," said Wessinger, who married her husband at Settlers Creek last year. "It was a destination wedding, and people fell in love with it."

Wessinger says she was heartbroken when she found out the barn burned down.

"I kind of started tearing up because it holds a special place in my heart," said Wessinger who plans to watch her wedding video on her one-year anniversary.  "It will be weird to watch parts with barn knowing it's not there anymore."

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Settlers Creek.

The Post Falls Brewing Company is also chipping in. They will be hosting an event for the venue this upcoming Friday from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. A portion of their proceeds will be donated to Settlers Creek. They are located on Spokane Street and First Avenue.

