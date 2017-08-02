Homeowner shoots cougar that attacked dog in Priest Lake

Idaho Fish and Game reports a man in the Huckleberry Bay area of Priest Lake shot and killed a cougar Wednesday after it reportedly attacked his dog.

The man told Fish and Game investigators that he heard whining and howling sounds outside and came out to find the cougar attacking his dog. He went inside and got his gun and shot the cougar a close range, killing it. Fish and Game found no evidence of wrongdoing on the homeowner's part.

Phil Cooper with Fish and Game told KHQ that the cougar was only about 40 lbs and said the cougar probably wouldn't have survived much longer without attacking pets.