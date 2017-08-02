Fairchild takes part in massive Mobility Guardian military exercise

A very realistic staging of airborne warfare is playing out over our heads. Mobility Guardian is the largest air war exercise ever seen in the Pacific Northwest and it's already started.

"This exercise is all about interoperability, making sure that our operations are seamless with both our joint and our allied partners," said Colonel Samuelson.

More than 3,000 military personnel including Army, Navy, and the Marines are participating. This also includes troops from 30 allied countries who will be taking part in this exercise.

"From South America to Canada , from Korea all the way to Pakistan are all here supporting this exercise," said Col. Samuelson. Some of the other countries that will also be participating are Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Fairchild's part in the exercise: Run through refueling operations, play quarterback with logistics, and simulate the casualties from the mock combat that have to be evacuated. They are also doing pretend airfield take-overs and advance staging operations. Col. Samuelson added that there will be a lot of air traffic over the next two weeks.

"What the Inland Northwest will probably see out here at Fairchild Air Force Base is some aircraft that you haven't seen operating in our local training patterns for quite a while."

This exercise will be going on until August 11th and you can expect planes to be flying at all hours of the day and night in and out of Fairchild Air Force Base.