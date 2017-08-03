Evacuations notices in place for fire north of Malden - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Evacuations notices in place for fire north of Malden


by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
MALDEN, Wash. -

State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Malden Fire, which is about one mile north of the town of Malden in Whitman County.

The fire, burning in grass, brush, standing wheat and timber, started at about 3:40 p.m. The cause is under investigation. The fire is about 350 acres in size at last report. Homes are threatened in the area. Level two evacuation orders are in effect for those in the vicinity. That means residents should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Fire mobilization means more resources will be headed to the fire including two strike teams, a bulldozer and two hand crews.

