Video shows Florida women trashing Chick-fil-A after argument over order
Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana
LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.>>
Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help
SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home.>>
Homeowner shoots cougar that attacked dog in Priest Lake
PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Fish and Game reports a man in the Huckleberry Bay area of Priest Lake shot and killed a cougar Wednesday after it reportedly attacked his dog. The man told Fish and Game investigators that he heard whining and howling sounds outside and came out to find the cougar attacking his dog.>>
Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card
KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here. Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.>>
Idaho investigators arrest Orofino man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child
Evacuations notices in place for fire north of Malden
MALDEN, Wash. - State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Malden Fire, which is about one mile north of the town of Malden in Whitman County. The fire, burning in grass, brush, standing wheat and timber, started at about 3:40 p.m. The cause is under investigation.>>
Idaho man arrested following death of child in hot car
MARSING, Idaho (AP) - Police have arrested a 24-year-old southwestern Idaho man following the death of a 5-month-old girl left in a hot car. The Caldwell Police Department says that agency and the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday arrested Haven Hackworth in Marsing. He is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the May 20 death of Kyrae Vineyard.>>
Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...>>
6 hurt when teen fires shotgun loaded with birdshot at party
TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) - Police say half a dozen people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a party southeast Yakima ended in violence. KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/w2T5iz ) Yakima County Sheriff's deputies were notified of a shooting early Tuesday with multiple victims at a home near Toppenish. The sheriff's office says six people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.>>
Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card
KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here. Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.>>
Video shows Florida women trashing Chick-fil-A after argument over order
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Two women trashed a Florida Chick-fil-A restaurant during an argument over an order. Allison Music, who was in the restaurant and posted videos of the tirade online, tells Action News Jax it happened Monday night in Jacksonville. She wrote in a Facebook post that two women beat on a locked door trying to get inside as the store was closing>>
Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help
SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 2nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 2nd.>>
Evacuations notices in place for fire north of Malden
MALDEN, Wash. - State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Malden Fire, which is about one mile north of the town of Malden in Whitman County. The fire, burning in grass, brush, standing wheat and timber, started at about 3:40 p.m. The cause is under investigation.>>
Barn at historic wedding venue burns down in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One of the regions most beloved wedding venues lost its iconic barn after it burned down Tuesday afternoon. The Settlers Creek wedding venue is located on a 100-year-old farmstead. One of the most cherished building on the property, a classic red barn with a tin roof, went up in a blaze. The cause is still under investigation.>>
Trump aide dismisses Statue of Liberty 'huddled masses' poem
WASHINGTON (AP) - A poem at the Statue of Liberty that is a national symbol for the country's embrace of immigrants became the topic of a rancorous exchange at a White House news conference. Senior White House aide Stephen Miller told reporters Wednesday that the poem written by Emma Lazarus about the "huddled masses" is not part of the original Statue of Liberty.>>
