6 hurt when teen fires shotgun loaded with birdshot at party

TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) - Police say half a dozen people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a party southeast Yakima ended in violence.



KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/w2T5iz ) Yakima County Sheriff's deputies were notified of a shooting early Tuesday with multiple victims at a home near Toppenish.



The sheriff's office says six people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.



The sheriff's office says two women who were at a party at the home got into a fight and that shortly afterward, an 18-year-old man got a shotgun loaded with birdshot and fired several times into the crowd.



The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says the shooter fled in a vehicle, but was later stopped and arrested.



The sheriff's office says the victims' injuries range from very minor to major, although none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

The victims include:

- A 21-year-old man from Sunnyside

- A 25-year-old woman from White Swan

- A 22-year-old man from Toppenish

- A 19-year-old man from Pasco

- An 18-year-old man from Pasco

- A 19-year-old man from Pasco

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

