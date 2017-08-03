Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal.



KBOI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vwngOr ) Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home.



The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.



Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeared.



Authorities say foul play is not suspected. They say water in the canal moves fast and is extremely dangerous.



