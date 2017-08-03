Idaho man arrested following death of child in hot car - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho man arrested following death of child in hot car

Posted: Updated:

MARSING, Idaho (AP) - Police have arrested a 24-year-old southwestern Idaho man following the death of a 5-month-old girl left in a hot car.
    
The Caldwell Police Department says that agency and the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday arrested Haven Hackworth in Marsing.
    
He is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the May 20 death of Kyrae Vineyard.
    
An autopsy released in July determined that Vineyard died after becoming too hot while left in a car.
    
Police say Hackworth left Vineyard in a parked vehicle at a car dealership.
    
Officials say Hackworth had a relationship with the child's mother at the time of the child's death.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

    Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-08-03 00:27:14 GMT

    LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.

    >>

    LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.

    >>

  • Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help

    Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:33 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:33:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home. 

    >>

  • Homeowner shoots cougar that attacked dog in Priest Lake

    Homeowner shoots cougar that attacked dog in Priest Lake

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:19:34 GMT

    PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Fish and Game reports a man in the Huckleberry Bay area of Priest Lake shot and killed a cougar Wednesday after it reportedly attacked his dog.  The man told Fish and Game investigators that he heard whining and howling sounds outside and came out to find the cougar attacking his dog.

    >>

    PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Fish and Game reports a man in the Huckleberry Bay area of Priest Lake shot and killed a cougar Wednesday after it reportedly attacked his dog.  The man told Fish and Game investigators that he heard whining and howling sounds outside and came out to find the cougar attacking his dog.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Idaho man arrested following death of child in hot car

    Idaho man arrested following death of child in hot car

    Thursday, August 3 2017 10:45 AM EDT2017-08-03 14:45:31 GMT

    MARSING, Idaho (AP) - Police have arrested a 24-year-old southwestern Idaho man following the death of a 5-month-old girl left in a hot car. The Caldwell Police Department says that agency and the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday arrested Haven Hackworth in Marsing.  He is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the May 20 death of Kyrae Vineyard.

    >>

    MARSING, Idaho (AP) - Police have arrested a 24-year-old southwestern Idaho man following the death of a 5-month-old girl left in a hot car. The Caldwell Police Department says that agency and the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday arrested Haven Hackworth in Marsing.  He is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the May 20 death of Kyrae Vineyard.

    >>

  • Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Thursday, August 3 2017 10:36 AM EDT2017-08-03 14:36:39 GMT

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

    >>

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

    >>

  • 6 hurt when teen fires shotgun loaded with birdshot at party

    6 hurt when teen fires shotgun loaded with birdshot at party

    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-08-03 12:43:29 GMT

    TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) - Police say half a dozen people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a party southeast Yakima ended in violence.      KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/w2T5iz ) Yakima County Sheriff's deputies were notified of a shooting early Tuesday with multiple victims at a home near Toppenish.  The sheriff's office says six people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

    >>

    TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) - Police say half a dozen people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a party southeast Yakima ended in violence.      KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/w2T5iz ) Yakima County Sheriff's deputies were notified of a shooting early Tuesday with multiple victims at a home near Toppenish.  The sheriff's office says six people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

    >>
    •   