PHOTOS: Spokane Valley firefighters help bring down giant tangled American flag

Anyone who has ever driven on I-90 near Liberty Lake has seen the HUGE American Flag flying near Camping World. It's quite a sight to behold, especially on a windy day. But recently, it was apparently a little too windy and the flag became tangled.

The flag became so tangled that it couldn't be lowered and began tearing. Whether out of patriotic duty, or just not wanting a 40' x 80' flag ripping loose and drifting into I-90 (or both), Spokane Valley Firefighters were called to safely bring it down.

Camping World tells us they are working on repairing the iconic flag and it should be flying again shortly!