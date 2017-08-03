PHOTOS: Spokane Valley firefighters help bring down giant tangle - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Spokane Valley firefighters help bring down giant tangled American flag

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Anyone who has ever driven on I-90 near Liberty Lake has seen the HUGE American Flag flying near Camping World. It's quite a sight to behold, especially on a windy day. But recently, it was apparently a little too windy and the flag became tangled. 

The flag became so tangled that it couldn't be lowered and began tearing. Whether out of patriotic duty, or just not wanting a 40' x 80' flag ripping loose and drifting into I-90 (or both), Spokane Valley Firefighters were called to safely bring it down.

 MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS

Camping World tells us they are working on repairing the iconic flag and it should be flying again shortly! 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Thursday, August 3 2017 10:36 AM EDT2017-08-03 14:36:39 GMT

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

    >>

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

    >>

  • Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

    Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-08-03 00:27:14 GMT

    LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.

    >>

    LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.

    >>

  • Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help

    Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:33 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:33:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:41:12 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: 2500 large marijuana plants removed from grow operation in Adams County

    PHOTOS: 2500 large marijuana plants removed from grow operation in Adams County

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:23:49 GMT

    RITZVILLE, Wash. - Three people have been detained after law enforcement served a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation in Adams County.  The Adams County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the Moses Lake Police Department, I.N.E.T., ICE and other federal agencies served the search warrant at a home on Gering Road near Ritzville. 

    >>

    RITZVILLE, Wash. - Three people have been detained after law enforcement served a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation in Adams County.  The Adams County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the Moses Lake Police Department, I.N.E.T., ICE and other federal agencies served the search warrant at a home on Gering Road near Ritzville. 

    >>

  • Trump hedges as military presents new Afghanistan strategy

    Trump hedges as military presents new Afghanistan strategy

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:08:12 GMT

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is withholding approval of a long-delayed Afghanistan war strategy and even mulling a radical shakeup in his national security team as he searches for a "game changer" after 16 years of indecisive conflict. In a recent Situation Room meeting that turned explosive, Trump raised the idea of firing Army Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is withholding approval of a long-delayed Afghanistan war strategy and even mulling a radical shakeup in his national security team as he searches for a "game changer" after 16 years of indecisive conflict. In a recent Situation Room meeting that turned explosive, Trump raised the idea of firing Army Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan.

    >>
    •   