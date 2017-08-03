The Latest: Woman gets 15 months' jail in suicide text case

The Latest: Woman gets 15 months' jail in suicide text casePosted: Updated:
Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...>>
Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana
LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.>>
Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help
SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home.>>
First ever locally-acquired case of West Nile Virus confirmed in N. Idaho
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The first locally-acquired human case of West Nile Virus ever reported in N. Idaho has just been confirmed by the Panhandle Health District. A Kootenai County resident over the ago of 50 tested positive for the virus. The person was hospitalized and is now recovering. “While several cases of West Nile virus are reported each summer, all previously reported human cases have been directly related to travel outside the region.>>
Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card
KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here. Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.>>
Homeowner shoots cougar that attacked dog in Priest Lake
PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Fish and Game reports a man in the Huckleberry Bay area of Priest Lake shot and killed a cougar Wednesday after it reportedly attacked his dog. The man told Fish and Game investigators that he heard whining and howling sounds outside and came out to find the cougar attacking his dog.>>
Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
PHOTOS: 2500 large marijuana plants removed from grow operation in Adams County
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Three people have been detained after law enforcement served a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation in Adams County. The Adams County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the Moses Lake Police Department, I.N.E.T., ICE and other federal agencies served the search warrant at a home on Gering Road near Ritzville.>>
Trump hedges as military presents new Afghanistan strategy
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is withholding approval of a long-delayed Afghanistan war strategy and even mulling a radical shakeup in his national security team as he searches for a "game changer" after 16 years of indecisive conflict. In a recent Situation Room meeting that turned explosive, Trump raised the idea of firing Army Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan.>>
The Latest: Woman gets 15 months' jail in suicide text case
(AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of a woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself (all times local): 3:10 p.m.A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself has been sentenced to 15 months in jail on a manslaughter charge.>>
Logging truck overturns after hitting jogger near Priest River
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials in north Idaho have confirmed with KHQ that a logging truck hit a pedestrian outside of Priest River, Idaho Thursday morning. Details are limited at this time, but where told the collision happened on Dufort Road. We are unable to confirm the extent of any injuries, but emergency responders are on scene. The road is blocked and expected to remain closed for several hours.>>
Several free vaccination clinics being offered during National Immunization Awareness Month
SPOKANE, Wash. - August is National Immunization Awareness Month and the Spokane Regional Health District's Immunization Outreach program wants you to be aware of several free vaccination clinics that will be held in the community throughout the month. The first event takes place on August 10 with a free vaccination clinic hosted by Spokane Police Activities League.>>
Best Beaches in the Inland NW
We asked, you answered! Here is the list we've put together of the best beaches in the Inland NW.>>
PHOTOS: Spokane Valley firefighters help bring down giant tangled American flag
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Anyone who has ever driven on I-90 near Liberty Lake has seen the HUGE American Flag flying near Camping World. It's quite a sight to behold, especially on a windy day. But recently, it was apparently a little too windy and the flag became tangled. The flag became so tangled that it couldn't be lowered and began tearing.>>
Trump announces new ways to help veterans get medical care
WASHINGTON - The government wants to make it easier for veterans to get medical care and is promoting new ways to use technology to help. President Donald Trump says the goal is to greatly expand access, especially for mental health care and suicide prevention. Trump says veterans in rural areas will also benefit.>>
First ever locally-acquired case of West Nile Virus confirmed in N. Idaho
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The first locally-acquired human case of West Nile Virus ever reported in N. Idaho has just been confirmed by the Panhandle Health District. A Kootenai County resident over the ago of 50 tested positive for the virus. The person was hospitalized and is now recovering. “While several cases of West Nile virus are reported each summer, all previously reported human cases have been directly related to travel outside the region.>>
