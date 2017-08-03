PHOTOS: 2500 large marijuana plants removed from grow operation in Adams County

Three people have been detained after law enforcement served a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation in Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the Moses Lake Police Department, I.N.E.T., ICE and other federal agencies served the search warrant at a home on Gering Road near Ritzville.

The Sheriff's Office says they removed an estimated 2500 large marijuana plants as evidence and detained three subjects.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS

This story will be updated as soon as additional information becomes available.