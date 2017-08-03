Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

Suspects Michael Keller (left) and Gail Burnworth (right) Suspects Michael Keller (left) and Gail Burnworth (right)
SEATTLE, Wash. -

An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight last week.

On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. The passenger notified the flight crew, who then notified a San Jose Police Officer at the airport. Keller was detained and detectives, along with agents from the FBI responded. 

Follow-up investigation revealed another suspect, Gail Burnworth of Tacoma, engaged in inappropriate sexual texts with Keller and detectives say two children (ages 5 and 7) have been identified as victims. Agents with the Seattle division of the FBI took Burnworth into custody. 

Kellar was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on two counts of Attempted Child Molestation (felony) and two counts of Solicitation of a Sex Crime (felony).

Burnworth was booked into the Pierce County (WA) Jail for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (felony), Rape of a Child 1st Degree (felony), and Dealing in Depictions of a minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct (felony).

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Nick Jourdenais and Detective Sergeant Brian Spears of the San Jose PD's ICAC Unit at (408) 537-1397.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the "Submit a Tip" link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers. 

