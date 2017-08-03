About 100 people gather at Hecla HQ in support of strikers

(AP) - About 100 people gathered at the headquarters of Hecla Mining Co. in support to miners who have been on strike since March.

The gathering occurred Wednesday in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

The Spokesman-Review says the strikers work at the Lucky Friday Mine near Mullan, Idaho. They are seeking to preserve existing work and pay rules at the mine.

Hecla wants to do away with a silver premium paid to miners and convert the bonus into an increase in base wages. The company also wants to replace a system where miners pick their crew.

Hecla officials say the company last year lost about $3 on each ounce of silver mined at the Lucky Friday.

Phil Epler, president of United Steelworkers Local 5114, says he doesn't think the strike will send soon.

