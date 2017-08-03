Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River , released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.

"We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation. We are hurting but our faith in God is carrying us through this time. We appreciate the massive amounts of love and support we have been shown constantly every hour."

The boys were swimming in the Pend Oreille River with their mother on Tuesday when 17-year-old Isaac began to struggle and panic, the Bonner County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say the mother jumped in to help her eldest son but was going under herself because of his struggles. Michael tried to rescue his brother after their mother went back to shore to call for help. Other people in the area heard the mother's cries for help, and they were able to find the 17-year-old, bring him to shore and begin CPR.

While the resuscitation efforts on the teen were underway, members of the Bonner County Dive Team found the 11-year-old's body in six to seven feet of water. Life-saving efforts were immediately started, but Michael wasn't breathing and died at the scene.

Michael's brother, Isaac, remains on life support.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family for anyone that would like to help out during this difficult time.

Our thoughts are with the Grasser family.