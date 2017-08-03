Name released of firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott have released the name of the firefighter who died Wednesday afternoon fighting the Lolo Peak fire in Montana.

29-year-old Brent M. Witham from Mentone, California died when a tree that was being cut down fell and hit him.

About 400 firefighters continue to battle the lightning-caused fire about 10 miles southwest of Lolo, Montana. At last report the fire was was about 6,300 acres and burning in high elevation timber.

There is no word yet on containment.

This is the second time in two weeks a Montana firefighter has been killed by a falling tree. On July 19, a 19-year-old firefighter named Trenton Johnson died while fighting a fire near Seeley Lake.