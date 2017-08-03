Crews rescue woman, dog missing since Monday near Mount Si

(AP) - Authorities say a woman who was missing since Monday east of Seattle near Mount Si has been rescued along with her dog.

The King County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that Kimberly Haines, her dog Rainey and two rescue hikers were off the mountain.

The sheriff's office reported earlier that voice contact had been made with Haines and that a helicopter was heading to her location.

Crews had been searching for woman on foot and using ATVs, helicopters and horses since she was reported missing Monday night.

Haines had reportedly gone to the Mount Teneriffe trailhead, where her car was found.

KOMO-TV reports Haines was apparently suffering from a head injury but was alert and conscious.

The Daily Herald reports that Haines is a teacher in the Seattle suburb of Edmonds.

Mount Teneriffe is just east of North Bend, Washington.

