Red Lion Hotels moves headquarters from Spokane to Denver

A longtime Spokane company is making a big move, effective Thursday.

According to the Red Lion Hotels Corporation's second-quarter earnings report released Thursday afternoon, it is moving its corporate headquarters and principal executive headquarters to Denver, Colorado.

The earnings report states that the company's management believes the move will allow them "to be more accessible to franchisees, partners, vendors, and employees."

The company, established in 1959, will maintain regional offices in Spokane as well as Coral Springs, Florida.