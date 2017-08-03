Roses dug up, stolen from garden in Manito Park

While a lot of people are visiting Manito Park to view the gardens or play, the park has been dealing with some theft.

Most recently, Anna Thompson, who helps maintain the park, says she’s seen a Penelope rose bush go missing. But this isn’t the first time a rose bush was dug up and taken away. The city says it does happen from time to time. She says that through the years, it seems like three of them seem to be the plant of choice for thieves.

The first one is a miniature rose called Daddy’s Little Girl. The sign is currently missing from that one, but the plant itself has been stolen before. The second one is called Playboy. The sign went missing for that one several times before until they added the scientific name, Floribunda, to the sign. And the last one is the Rio Samba.

“The plants are here for everyone to enjoy and if they have access to come up here to be taking the plants, why not just leave the plants and enjoy them while they're here along with everybody else?” Anna asks.

Just a reminder – you could be fined for taking a plant from the park. The park is going to replace the plants that were taken.