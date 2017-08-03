Boy, 8, dies after being pulled from Tacoma pool

Boy, 8, dies after being pulled from Tacoma poolPosted: Updated:
Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...>>
Jogger dies after being hit by logging truck near Priest River
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died.>>
Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana
LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.>>
Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday. "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation.">>
First ever locally-acquired case of West Nile Virus confirmed in N. Idaho
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The first locally-acquired human case of West Nile Virus ever reported in N. Idaho has just been confirmed by the Panhandle Health District. A Kootenai County resident over the ago of 50 tested positive for the virus. The person was hospitalized and is now recovering. “While several cases of West Nile virus are reported each summer, all previously reported human cases have been directly related to travel outside the region.>>
Officials identify murder suspect who killed self
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Ravalli County officials have identified a murder suspect who killed himself as police approached his vehicle in Missoula last week. Sheriff Steve Holton says 32-year-old Christopher Ray Phillips shot himself in the head during a traffic stop early on July 26. Phillips was being sought in the shooting death of 45-year-old Cassandra Dean Morrison of Butte. Her body was found on the side of the road in Jefferson City>>
Boy, 8, dies after being pulled from Tacoma pool
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Officials say an 8-year-old boy who was pulled from a Tacoma pool last week has died. The News Tribune reports that Metro Parks Tacoma made the announcement Thursday. The boy had been at a hospital since he was pulled unconscious from the Steward Heights Pool July 27. Metro Parks Tacoma spokesman Hunter George says the child had been at the pool with a day camp from Peace Community Center. A>>
Roses dug up, stolen from garden in Manito Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - While a lot of people are visiting Manito Park to view the gardens or play, the park has been dealing with some theft. Most recently, Anna Thompson, who helps maintain the park, says she’s seen a Penelope rose bush go missing. But this isn’t the first time a rose bush was dug up and taken away. The city says it does happen from time to time. She says that through the years, it seems like three of them seem to be the>>
Hikers spot brush fire in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters made quick work of a small brush fire in the Dishman-Mica conservation area Thursday, thanks to a trio of hikers. "We hiked for about two hours then started smelling something that smelled like fire," said Alex Henley. "The smoke started spreading toward us making it harder to breath and ashes were flying so we decided to walk down the hillside." Shortly after Henley called 911, fire crews from Spokane>>
Senate confirms Trump choice to head commodity agency
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's choice to head the federal agency overseeing some of the riskiest corners of the financial world. Former brokerage firm executive J. Christopher Giancarlo was approved Thursday as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He has been acting head of the agency since early this year. Giancarlo has said he plans to ease regulations put in place following the 2008 financial crisis.>>
Red Lion Hotels moves headquarters from Spokane to Denver
SPOKANE, Wash. - A longtime Spokane company is making some big changes, effective Thursday. According to the Red Lion Hotels Corporation's second-quarter earnings report released Thursday afternoon, it is moving its corporate headquarters and principal executive headquarters to Denver, Colorado. The earnings report states that the company's management believes the move will allow them "to be more accessible to franchisees,>>
Crews rescue woman, dog missing since Monday near Mount Si
NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who was missing since Monday east of Seattle near Mount Si has been rescued along with her dog. The King County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that Kimberly Haines, her dog Rainey and two rescue hikers were off the mountain. The sheriff's office reported earlier that voice contact had been made with Haines and that a helicopter was heading to her location. Crews>>
Name released of firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott have released the name of the firefighter who died Wednesday afternoon fighting the Lolo Peak fire in Montana. 29-year-old Brent M. Witham from Mentone, California died when a tree that was being cut down fell and hit him. About 400 firefighters continue to battle the lightning-caused fire about 10 miles southwest of Lolo, Montana. At last report the fire was>>
Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday. "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation.">>
Dunkin' without the 'Donuts'? Maybe
NEW YORK (AP) - Dunkin' is thinking about dumping "Donuts" from its name. A new location of the chain in Pasadena, California, will be simply called Dunkin', a move that parent company Dunkin' Brands Inc. calls a test. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said Thursday that a few other stores will get the one-name treatment too. The chain wants people to think of its stores as a destination for coffee, although it will still sell>>
