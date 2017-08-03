Boy, 8, dies after being pulled from Tacoma pool

(AP) - Officials say an 8-year-old boy who was pulled from a Tacoma pool last week has died.

The News Tribune reports that Metro Parks Tacoma made the announcement Thursday.

The boy had been at a hospital since he was pulled unconscious from the Steward Heights Pool July 27.

Metro Parks Tacoma spokesman Hunter George says the child had been at the pool with a day camp from Peace Community Center.

A Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department report says he was found unconscious by lifeguards in water that was 3 feet, 9 inches deep.

The report says a lifeguard began CPR and used an automated external defibrillator, which showed the boy still had a pulse.

The boy was in intensive care at Mary Bridge Children's Hospital until his death.

