Family desperate for AC to help son

All a little three-year-old North Spokane boy wants is to be safe in his own home. Little Cameron Heredia suffers from severe seizures, made so much worse by the heat.

The family had no central air conditioning in their home until "Help Me Hayley" found some heroes.

"Up until November 16th of 2016, he had never had a seizure, never had anything," said Cameron's mother, Sarah.

It's amazing how in one day, our entire lives can change.

"How do you tell a kid who had always had a normal life to please slow down," Sarah asked. "This is all so new to us still."

New, and terrifying. Cameron has a severe form of epilepsy.

Hayley asked how many seizures he can have in a day. Sarah told her "upward of 100."

At times, his seizures are so bad, they've left him with concussions. He has a specail helmet now for protection. The family's doctor's have tried to manage symptoms through both diet and physical therapy, but progress is quickly undone when it's hot.

"Immediately, as soon as it gets above about 70 for him," Sarah said. "He cannot regulate his temperature at all."

Little Cameron also can't comprehend why he is suddenly unable to go to the park or pool.

"He doesn't' understand any of it," Sarah said.

The family spends their days cooped up at home, but with no central air, even the one place he should be comfortable, he's not.

"It is a very powerless situation," she said.

Cameron began working with the Wishing Star Foundation to get central air installed in his home back in mid-July, but with the days ticking by and this brutal heat wave, time was of the essence.

"We knew we needed to reach out in an unconventional way to find a hero to step up," said Dan Curley with the Wishing Star Foundation.

That's when they brought our Hayley Guenthner on board to help with the search. She made Spokane aware of Cameron's story on her KHQ facebook page, and immediately, the community stepped up to help.

"Having (Hayley) help us find heroes this quickly is just something we never could have dreamed of happening this quickly," Curley said.

Accuflo Air Systems wasted no time doing whatever they could to help Cameron and his family. On Monday, crews went to the home to begin the project. Sarah was left beyond grateful.

"Our house gets to be a safe spot for him," she said. "He gets to just be a three-year-old in our home."

"It makes us feel amazing," said Amy Gunning with Accuflo. "We're always out trying to help the community."

The Wishing Star Foundation said because Accuflo was willing to help, the funds that would have been used for Cameron can now go toward granting the wishes of two other children.