Spokane police respond to shooting on Napa and Mission

by Lexi Perry, Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Update: Thursday, August 3rd, 7:00 p.m.

Spokane Police Department says a man nearby was grazed in the leg with a bullet but no major injuries.

An SUV on scene has multiple bullet holes from the incident. 

Previous Coverage:

6:30 p.m.

Spokane Police are responding to a shooting at Napa & Mission. They say a man was shot in the leg. KHQ has a crew en route to gather more information.

We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

