Spokane police respond to shooting on Napa and Mission

Update: Thursday, August 3rd, 7:00 p.m.

Spokane Police Department says a man nearby was grazed in the leg with a bullet but no major injuries.

An SUV on scene has multiple bullet holes from the incident.

Previous Coverage:

6:30 p.m.

Spokane Police are responding to a shooting at Napa & Mission. They say a man was shot in the leg. KHQ has a crew en route to gather more information.

